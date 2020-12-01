Aston Villa became the latest club to rue the birth of VAR on Monday evening as they were denied a late equaliser against West Ham United at London Stadium.

Ollie Watkins thought he had redeemed himself for his second half penalty miss when he slotted Matt Targett's cross beyond Lukasz Fabianski in injury-time, but the dreaded VAR lines came out and ultimately deprived the travelling side of a point.

It was yet another of those increasingly frustrating marginal calls that jar football supporters and pundits alike, leaving many pondering whether the game would be better off without the technology altogether.

Naturally, it was a dominant talking point in the post-match analysis in the Sky Sports studio.

Dave Jones, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were on hand to offer their thoughts on the merits of VAR, and the latter was unequivocal in his standing.

The offside decision took centre stage, but it was Angelo Ogbonna's grappling of Watkins before he broke clear and fired home that particularly irked Carragher.

Villa's summer signing opted to stay on his feet rather than go down and appeal for a penalty.

The PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) said there was no "clear and obvious error" committed by the officials but Carragher wasn't buying it.

In an impassioned rant on Sky Sports, the Liverpool legend had this to say on the decision.

"Of course it's a clear and obvious error. That's the joke.

"How the hell can they (PGMOL) say that is not a clear and obvious error.

"That's where VAR falls down, and I say it exposes the referees.

"It's like this mafia that can't go against each other. It's your word against mine. No, we've all got to stick together. We've all got to have the same word. They'd get so much more respect if they said 'we've made mistakes, we're human, they've made mistakes'."

Jones then pondered what this means for centre-forwards in the modern game and asked whether they should go down in similar circumstances, which Carragher responded to with a resounding "yes".

You can see the full clip below.

Well, it's difficult to see VAR being scrapped altogether but it's getting to that stage where it's creating more problems than it's solving.

There is so much subjectivity and interpretation involved in the rules of football already, and adding another layer of opinion only seems to be destroying the magic and spontaneity of the game that makes it so special.

It's easy to sympathise with Carragher here.

