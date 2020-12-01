West Ham were mighty lucky to come away from their Monday night game against Aston Villa with three points.

David Moyes' side scored early in each half through Angelo Ogbonna and Jarrod Bowen to secure a 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.

But they were made to work for the win. Dean Smith's Villa pushed them to the very end, with Ollie Watkins having an injury-time equaliser dubiously ruled out for offside by VAR.

The former Brentford striker also missed a penalty in the 74th minute, the Englishman's shot cannoning off the crossbar after Trezeguet was hauled down by Declan Rice.

All in all, it was a hard defeat to take for Villa and their fans. However, the performance was one that both can be proud of.

Once again, the star of the show was Jack Grealish. The Hammers struggled to contain the fleet-footed playmaker throughout, the England international scoring a cracking goal to make it 1-1 on the night.

In the second half when Villa were piling on the pressure, Grealish came into his own and he produced one sumptuous piece of skill to leave three West Ham players for dead.

The technique on display here is outrageous.

Grealish's brilliant skill

There aren't many footballers operating across the world that are easier on the eye than Grealish when he's in full flow.

After the game in the Monday Night Football studio, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher compared Villa's talisman to one of the Premier League's greatest ever players; Eden Hazard.

"I'm a huge fan of Grealish," he said, per Sky Sports. "Graeme Souness criticised him last season for taking too many touches for a midfielder, but I don't see that; he's not a conventional midfielder player. That's why when I see or hear the links with Paul Gascoigne, I don't see that either - he doesn't play in that position.

"Another player I do want to compare him to, because of the position he plays, is Eden Hazard. In this left side of a front here, he's got a similar sort of build, powerful legs, backside as well.

"How many times did we see Eden Hazard release that burst of pace? He's probably a bit quicker than we give him credit for. He's different in that position, he's not Sterling, Mane, Salah who's going to make penetrating runs all the time in behind, he's going to come to feet more often than not. When he's running at people, it's round the edge of the box."

So if England now have a player just like Hazard, that means football is coming home at Euro 2020, right?

