The Champions League is back this evening for the penultimate round of the 2020/21 group stage.

Liverpool take on Ajax in Group D and Jurgen Klopp's side need a victory in order to book a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

The Reds are one of the big favourites to win the whole tournament after their dominant performances in the Premier League over the past two years.

Liverpool triumphed in Europe during the 2018/19 season, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final to win the Champions League for a second time - their sixth European Cup overall.

Both Liverpool and bitter rivals Manchester United have won the competition twice since its rebrand, but there's a distinct gap between the pair when it comes to the tournament's all-time table.

Amazingly, the Red Devils are 137 points clear of their arch enemy and are the highest-placed English team.

However, United's haul of 512 points in the Champions League is only good enough to take fourth spot in the all-time table and they're a whopping 351 points behind the team at the summit.

Let's take a look at Transfermarkt's table.

1st-20th

21st-40th

Real Madrid comfortably take spot, Los Blancos amassing 262 wins and a goal difference of +491 during their European escapades - outrageous numbers.

Bayern Munich (2nd) and Barcelona (3rd) make up the rest of the top three, with Juventus (5th) and AC Milan (6th) the two teams between United and Liverpool (7th).

Arsenal (11th) and Chelsea (12th) are the only other English sides to make the top 20, Manchester City having to make do with a 29th-place finish, behind both Celtic (20th) and Rangers (25th).

So there you have it, United reign supreme over their domestic rivals in the all-time Champions League table.

The Red Devils have been one of the best teams in this season's competition, defeating both Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig - the latter losing 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can book their place in the last-16 on Wednesday evening when they host PSG at the Theatre of Dreams.

Given the French side's struggles this season, United will fancy their chances - even if Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both fit and available.

