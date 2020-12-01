Drew McIntyre has a new challenger for the WWE Championship.

On this week's RAW, a No.1 Contender triple threat match took place, with Keith Lee, Riddle and AJ Styles involved.

The battle between the trio was impressive, with the two recent NXT call-ups showing their potential, just weeks after another solid win at Survivor Series.

Eventually though, it was AJ's experience that paid off and he punched his ticket to December's Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV.

He caught Riddle with a Phenomenal Forearm to get the three count and that means he goes on to challenge McIntyre, with the intention of becoming a three-time WWE Champion on December 20.

This will also be the first time Styles and McIntyre meet and the challenger, of course, will have his associate Omos (Jordan Omogbehin) at ringside.

With the 7ft 3in giant in AJ's corner, Drew will have his hands full at TLC.

But, if reports are to be believed, Syles was not WWE's original preferred challenger.

The Wrestling Observer previously suggested that Braun Strowman was 'pencilled in' to face the WWE Champion at this month's PPV.

However, 'The Monster' picked up a knee injury at Survivor Series and could be sidelined for a number of weeks.

That's why Strowman was 'suspended indefinitely' on RAW and it's unlikely he'll be involved in the build for TLC, or at the PPV at all.

This is WWE, though, and anything can happen... so we'll just have to wait and see. But Styles vs McIntyre is certainly an interesting prospect.

The Scotsman has been build as a dominant champion, going toe-to-toe in a brilliant match with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

AJ is no doubt one of the top stars in WWE and a genuine challenger for the belt, so expect to see some fireworks later this month.

