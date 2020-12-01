Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will now miss the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain this weekend.

Team Mercedes said that Hamilton woke with mild symptoms on Monday morning before returning a positive test, according to a statement from the champions.

The British driver has already secured this year’s Drivers’ Championship, so won’t miss out in competitive terms as he is now forced to self-isolate.

“Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well and the entire team sends him our very best wishes for a swift recovery,” said the statement.

Reportedly, Hamilton came into contact with someone who has now tested positive before attending the Bahrain Grand Prix. However, the Brit was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time.

Thanks to Hamilton’s efforts before his positive test, he is well ahead of the competition in the standings and won’t have to worry about rivals catching him up as he sits out the Sakhir GP.

Hamilton has racked up a remarkable 332 points in the 2020 Drivers’ Championship and it’s a long way back to second place too, with Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas on 201.

Ahead of the chasing pack, Max Verstappen of Red Bull is in third on 189 points, with Daniel Ricciardo behind him on 102.

So, Hamilton won’t suffer in competitive terms and – at present – it seems he only has mild symptoms. It’s a lucky escape for the British world champion so far.

At the time of writing, Hamilton has not been replaced in the Mercedes hot seat for the race, but an announcement is expected to be made soon.

For whoever is chosen, it’s a great opportunity to show off their skills on the world stage. They’ll be driving the fastest car in Formula One and going up against the biggest names.

Good luck to them and to Lewis Hamilton with his recovery.

