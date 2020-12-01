With all the buzz surrounding the release of the PlayStation 5, it’s been hard to get hold of the console – let alone pick one up for a discount.

However, a hilarious situation in Taiwan saw one gamer pick up a cheap console after the seller told his wife it was an “air purifier”.

Reportedly, the unfortunate Taiwanese gamer picked up a PS5 and believed the only way to have it in the house without objection was to tell his other half it was an air purifier.

Had it been a PlayStation 3 or 4, this story might have gone down better thanks to the over-active fans on both consoles, but Sony’s latest offering is a much quieter machine... although, it certainly does look like an air purifier.

The story – which first appeared on Facebook – explained that buyer Jin Wu arranged to meet his console seller over the phone.

Two things raised his suspicions – firstly, a female voice that he said ‘did not sound like a gamer’ and secondly, the console was cheaper than the others he found online.

Jin Wu explained: "When the seller arrived, it turned out to be a middle-aged man. You could tell that he definitely played video games, just with a single look.

“Where did you buy this console?” Wu asked.

“Pchome,” the man replied, referencing a major Taiwanese online marketplace.

“Oh, you're really quick at reserving the console," Wu replied. "Did you manage to reserve two consoles? If not, why are you selling this?"

Then things got really sad, really fast.

“It’s my wife who wants to sell it,” said the unwilling console salesman.

Wu says that he went quiet at this point, a little taken aback by the pain in the man’s eyes, before the surprising and hilarious punchline was finally revealed.

The seller said: "Seems like women can still tell the difference between a PS5 console and an air purifier."

We’re not 100% sure if we believe Jin Wu that this really happened, but if it did, it’s absolutely hilarious.

We’ll accept it for now, with a huge pinch of salt and a good laugh.

News Now - Sport News