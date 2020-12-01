Things certainly aren’t going Liverpool’s way this season.

They’ve already dropped nine points this season. To put that into context, they only dropped 15 points during 2019/20 on their way to winning the title.

But losing points probably isn’t their biggest concern right now. Losing players is.

As things stand, Liverpool currently have eight first-team players out injured with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri all currently absent.

Not ideal when you’ve got a big Champions League clash against Ajax coming up.

After their loss to Atalanta last week, Liverpool’s qualification from Group D is far from guaranteed.

They sit on nine points from their four matches, just two points ahead of both Ajax and Atalanta.

Failure to beat their Dutch opponents tonight will leave them needing a result against Midtjylland in their final match.

And, according to unsubstantiated rumours on social media, they will have to do it without goalkeeper Alisson. The Brazilian has suffered from injury problems this campaign with Adrian coming in to replace him.

Adrian played during Liverpool’s 7-2 loss to Aston Villa earlier this season, while he also played during the 2-2 draw with Everton. He also played against Ajax in their first fixture, in which Liverpool won 1-0.

However, it’s clear Liverpool fans don’t want Adrian to play in the important clash tonight.

After Adrian posted a tweet of him training with the caption “@Champions League time!” Liverpool fans made their feelings known in the replies.

In truth, some of the replies are quite shocking. Take a look:

Whatever happened to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone”?

While it’s unclear whether Adrian will actually start tonight, it’s obvious that the supporters are desperate for Alisson to be fit.

Let’s hope Adrian plays, keeps a clean sheet and shuts those Liverpool ‘fans’ up.

News Now - Sport News