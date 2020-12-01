Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr deciding to stage a comeback fight was pretty crazy, right? Well, it’s not half as crazy as Tyson’s explanation of how he ended up there.

The former heavyweight world champion says that the psychedelic drug Toad Venom inspired him to return to the ring.

The experts at AddictionCenter.com have argued that “Psychedelic Toad Venom is the new trendy hallucinogen.”

The mind-altering venom comes from a rare species of toad native to Mexico’s Sonora Desert. The powerful psychedelic is five times as strong as DMT.

Previously, people had been known to lick the backs of toads, but this latest iteration of the drug sees users smoke it in a dust form.

Tyson told USA Today, as per The Sun: “I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape. It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.”

It worked too, if Tyson is to be believed. The former fighter certainly got himself back into shape for his bout last weekend with Jones. While it was a far cry from the performances of his glory days, it was pretty impressive for a 54-year-old.

Tyson consistently pressed the action, marching forward while Jones boxed skilfully on the back foot.

Many, including former champ Glenn McCrory, argued that Tyson deserved to win. However, the bout was declared a draw, which is not at all unusual for an exhibition match. In many cases, no verdict is rendered at all on the winner of an exhibition bout.

While Tyson did remarkably well for his age, his comeback fight has started a worrying trend of older fighters expressing their own interest in comeback fights.

Bare-knuckle boxing promotion company BKB have already raised the idea of a bare-knuckle boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Glenn McCrory. This seems unlikely, but it's a worrying sign of what may be possible now the precedent is established.

