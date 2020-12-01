Spurs lining up January move for £7.2m-rated ace

Tottenham Hotspur are looking towards the January transfer window already.

Spurs have been in fine form and their 0-0 draw with Chelsea at the weekend moved them top of the Premier League table.

That result came after a 2-0 win over Manchester City but also saw Joe Rodon make his debut in the heart of the defence following Toby Alderweireld’s injury.

Rodon did well, although he did make a mistake in the final few minutes that let Olivier Giroud in on goal, only for the Frenchman to fluff his lines and miss his chance.

It is little surprise, then, that Spurs are eyeing up defenders in the winter window.

90min reports on Tuesday that there is interest in Sassuolo centre-back Gian Marco Ferrari as the club’s scouts continue to scour Europe for the best possible acquisitions.

Ferrari has played in every single Sassuolo game in Serie A this season, with the club enjoying an excellent campaign thus far; they have lost just once and currently lie third in the league. Their only defeat came last weekend, against Inter Milan.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to upgrade his defensive options, per the report, and that has seen the 28-year-old identified as a target.

Spurs want a left-footed player but would rather not spend over £15m, leading to the suggestion of Ferrari.

He has been called up by Italy a couple of times but has yet to actually make his full international debut for his country.

Spurs are hopeful that he could be signed for a fee within their budget, while they are also interested in Kim Min-jae, the South Korea international defender.

Ferrari is valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Left-footed defenders are hard to come by.

Ferrari, though, could be a clever signing if Spurs can get it over the line.

He is 28, an experienced player who has made well over 100 appearances in Serie A, and he would offer a unique element to the Spurs defence.

Only Sergio Reguilon and Ben Davies are left-footed in the Spurs backline, and both play primarily at left-back.

Bringing Ferrari in, then, especially at such a low fee, would add some balance to the backline, something Mourinho has been searching for since his arrival at Spurs.

They should do everything to get this over the line.

News Now - Sport News