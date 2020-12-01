Beth Mead has been voted the GMS Fans’ Player of the Month for November. In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the striker took an impressive 31% of the vote.

Despite all teams in the FA WSL only playing twice in November, it proved to be an exciting round of fixtures with Mead finding the net in a 1-1 draw with title rivals Chelsea. Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville was in second place with 18%.

In the first of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack’s digital and social networks, the England striker’s performances clearly won over fans of the FA WSL from around the country.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● Beth Mead (Arsenal) - 31%

● Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur) - 18%

● Ella Toone (Manchester United) - 17%

● Ellen White (Manchester City) – 13%

● Mary Earps (Manchester United) – 12%

● Bethany England (Chelsea) – 9%

The Championship vote opens at 11 am on Tuesday 1st December To vote go to:

https://www.footballfancast.com/fan-awards

