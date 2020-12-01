Football clubs all around the world took to social media last week to pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona… but Barcelona seemed more concerned about their engagement figures than the actual sentiment.

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona will forever be compared. Both left-footed, diminutive Argentine greats that wear/wore the number 10 shirt, the duo are widely considered the best players to ever grace a football pitch, alongside Brazil’s Pelé.

Naturally, then, Messi paid tribute to his nation’s idol via a post on social media last week before showing his respect again after scoring at the weekend against Osasuna.

Barcelona won the match 4-0, and Messi netted the fourth with a strike eerily similar to one Maradona scored years earlier.

Upon finding the net, Messi removed his shirt to unveil a Newell’s Old Boys kit — one of Maradona’s and his old clubs — with the number 10 on the back. It was a fitting sign of respect, paying homage to a footballing God, which instantly went viral across the internet, with Barcelona posting a picture of the historic event on their Instagram.

But then Barcelona took things one step further. The club earlier today put out a now-deleted tweet saying how the picture of Messi had smashed their previous records for social media engagement.

An article on Barcelona’s website read:

In just one day on the Club's official Instagram account there were close to 20 million interactions with content published within a 24 hour timeframe. On Twitter the reach was similar with more than 44 million impressions from the Club's global account, (@fcbarcelona).

Many on Twitter took this as a brag, and immediately replied to it to criticise Barcelona for what they deemed to be shameless behaviour. Below you can see some of the comments made before the club hastily deleted their tweet.

