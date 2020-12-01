Remember when Liverpool were dubbed ‘LiVARpool’ last season?

Many fans accused the Reds of being on the end of several favourable VAR calls on their way to winning the Premier League title.

The same certainly can’t be said this campaign.

The Reds have seen five goals disallowed - two of which came during their 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had goals chalked off by VAR, before the technology awarded Brighton an injury-time penalty for Andy Robertson’s tackle on Danny Welbeck.

It’s quite clear that, without VAR, Liverpool would have won that match.

And on Monday night, we saw two VAR decisions that impacted matches. First, Fulham were awarded a penalty against Leicester for Christian Fuchs’s foul on Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Later in the evening, Aston Villa’s injury-time equaliser against West Ham was wiped out for an incredibly harsh offside call on Ollie Watkins.

VAR strikes again.

As you may know by now, we here at GIVEMESPORT produce a weekly table showing what the Premier League would look like without the ghastly technology.

So, what has the latest controversial VAR done to the table? Let’s take a look:

1st | Liverpool | Points: 25 | Points difference: +4

Game: Brighton (A)

Incident 1: Mohamed Salah’s goal in the 35th-minute was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Incident 2: Sadio Mane’s 85th-minute goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Incident 3: Brighton awarded a 92nd-minute by VAR for Andy Robertson’s foul on Danny Welbeck

Outcome without VAR (LIVERPOOL WIN): This one is quite clear. Salah would have put Liverpool 1-0 up in the first half without VAR. Mane’s goal would also have counted. Meanwhile, Brighton wouldn’t have been given their penalty. All things considered, it would have been a comfortable Liverpool victory.

2nd | Tottenham | Points: 21 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

3rd | Chelsea | Points: 19 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

4th | Wolves | Points: 18 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

5th | Aston Villa | Points: 17 | Points difference: +2

Game: West Ham (A)

Incident: Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has a 92-minute goal disallowed by VAR for offside.

Outcome without VAR (DRAW): It’s pretty obvious that if Villa’s injury-time goal had counted to make it 2-2 vs West Ham, the match would have ended all square.

6th | Leicester | Points: 17 | Points difference: -1

Game: Fulham (H)

Incident: Fulham awarded a 35th-minute penalty by VAR for Christian Fuchs' foul on Bobby De Cordova-Reid. Ivan Cavaleiro scored the spot-kick.

Outcome without VAR (DRAW): The penalty award allowed Fulham to go 2-0 ahead in a game they went on to win 2-1. Without that second goal, would Fulham have gone on to win the match? It’s not a case of simply cancelling out their goal but we think a draw is the most likely result with Fulham 1-0 up with 55 minutes left to play.

7th | Southampton | Points: 17 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

8th | Manchester City | Points: 16 | Points difference: +1

Game: Burnley (H)

Incident: Man City had a 77th-minute goal disallowed by VAR for offside against Gabriel Jesus in the build-up.

Outcome without VAR (MAN CITY WIN): City were 5-0 ahead and were denied a sixth goal by VAR. If it had counted, we’re pretty sure City would have won all three points…

9th | West Ham | Points: 15 | Points difference: -2

Game: Aston Villa (H)

10th | Leeds United | Points: 14 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

11th | Arsenal | Points: 13 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

12th | Everton | Points: 13 | Points difference: -3

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

13th | Newcastle | Points: 13 | Points difference: -1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

14th | Manchester United | Points: 12 | Points difference: -4

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

15th | Crystal Palace | Points: 12 | Points difference: -1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

16th | Brighton | Points: 10 | Points difference: 0

Game: Liverpool (H)

17th | West Brom | Points: 7 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

18th | Fulham | Points: 7 | Points difference: 0

Game: Leicester (A)

19th | Burnley | Points: 5 | Points difference: 0

Game: Burnley (H)

20th | Sheffield United | Points: 0 | Points difference: -1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 10

