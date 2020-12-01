Arsenal's start to the 2020/21 season has been pretty disastrous.

In fact, it's been the north London club's worst start to a Premier League campaign since the division's inception way back in 1992.

The Gunners have won just 13 points from their opening 10 games and are currently on a run of three straight home defeats.

Sunday evening's 2-1 loss versus Wolves at the Emirates saw Arsenal turn in yet another display bereft of any creativity, ingenuity or flair.

Mikel Arteta's side have scored just 10 goals in the Premier League this season, only West Brom (7), Burnley (4) and Sheffield United (4) have found the back of the net less regularly.

The stats speak for themselves and as such, there's growing concern as to whether Arteta is the right man for the job.

Some are even questioning whether he's any better than Unai Emery, but the stats prove the current manager is - in all competitions at least.

Let's take a look at the numbers, per The Sun.

Emery vs Arteta in all competitions

Games: Emery - 78 | Arteta - 45

Games won: Emery - 43 | Arteta - 25

Games drawn: Emery - 16 | Arteta - 9

Games lost: Emery - 19 | Arteta - 11

Win percentage: Emery - 55.1% | Arteta - 55.6%

Goals scored: Emery - 152 | Arteta - 70

Goals per game: Emery - 1.95 | Arteta - 1.56

Goals conceded: Emery - 100 | Arteta - 41

Goals conceded per game: Emery - 1.28 | Arteta - 0.91

Arteta reigns supreme in terms of win percentage and goals conceded per game, two very important metrics when judging managerial success.

His team do score at a slower rate than Emery's, but that can be forgiven due to the two aforementioned stats.

However, while Arteta's record across all competitions is noticeably better than his predecessor's, there's no denying that the 38-year-old has huge issues to remedy when it comes to the Premier League.

The former Arsenal player's win percentage as manager of the club in the English top-flight is currently 43.3%, far lower than Emery's (49%).

Arteta's side also average just 1.40 goals per game in the Premier League, compared to 1.78 under Emery's leadership.

The current Gunners boss' league numbers need to start improving sooner rather than later, because he simply cannot rely solely on the team's performances in the Europa League and cup competitions.

If he does, Arteta may be out of the job before the end of the season.

News Now - Sport News