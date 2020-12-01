YouTube star Jake Paul has claimed he is the real deal and compared himself to undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather after he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on Saturday.

Paul's first career fight saw him defeat fellow YouTuber Ali Loui Al-Fakhri, better known as AnEsonGib, via TKO in the first round.

His fight against Robinson, on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event, was stopped when Paul knocked out the basketball player in the second round.

And after the fight, Paul was full of energy as he made several bold claims about the future of his career, as well as naming himself as one of the fighters to beat going forward.

"When you put those 10-ounce gloves on me, I’m vicious, I can hit. I’m a real dog. When these MMA fighters come into the ring, they’re gonna meet ‘The Problem Child,’" said Paul, as per Boxing Scene.

I’m here to make millions of dollars and sell millions of pay-per-view and I’m gonna be one of the biggest stars. I think I might just be the new Floyd [Mayweather]

"I’m putting the work in, and I understand why people don’t want to accept me yet. But I’ve had two flawless victories, and I’ve really dedicated my life to this.

"I haven’t even been home because I’ve been in Las Vegas training in a little tiny house, two-a-days, pouring my heart and soul into this. So if people don’t respect that, then I don’t know what they’re gonna respect.

"It’s an uphill battle for Jake Paul, it always has been. I’ve fought for everything in my whole entire life. People hate me, people talk sh-t about me, but I’m still here.

"I’ll fight again ASAP. I think I just cemented myself as one of the biggest prizefighters, so someone’s gonna have to come with the bag or I might do my own promotion."

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul said that his team was speaking to Conor McGregor's manager ahead of a possible fight.

"No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy he's fighting in January.

"I'm gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight because I'm not going in there just to say I did it -- I'm going in there to f**k Conor McGregor up."

