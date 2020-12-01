Premier League footballers are all paid pretty darn well.

Due to the popularity of the division throughout the world, those who light up the English top-tier are handsomely rewarded for their efforts.

So much so that the idea of a £100,000-a-week salary is something football fans barely bat an eyelid at these days.

Twelve of the 20 clubs currently operating in the Premier League have at least one player on their books with a six-figure salary.

But are the top earners at each team worth the investment? Well, we're about to answer that very question.

Below, we've ranked the highest-paid player from each Premier League club into five different tiers, ranging from 'Absolute disaster' to 'Worth every penny'.

All figures sourced from spotrac.com.

Absolute disaster:

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) - £350,000-a-week

Joelinton (Newcastle United) - £86,538-a-week

Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) - £50,000-a-week

Yeah, we're not quiet sure how these have happened. Ozil's current situation at Arsenal sums up everything wrong with the club at the moment. Jagielka hasn't played a Premier League game this season for the Blades, while Joelinton has scored just seven goals in 56 matches for Newcastle.

Wage decrease needed:

Adam Lallana (Brighton) - £90,385-a-week

Bernard/Yerry Mina (Everton) - both £120,000-a-week

David De Gea (Manchester United) - £375,000-a-week

Gareth Bale (Tottenham) - £600,000-a-week

Charlie Austin (West Brom) - £70,000-a-week

Sebastien Haller (West Ham) - £115,385-a-week

Lallana, Bernard, Mina, Austin and Haller all have salaries befitting of world-class players, despite none of them being anywhere near that level. De Gea and Bale both have the quality, but their wages are astronomical. At least Real Madrid are covering some of Bale's salary, though.

Meh, not the worst:

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - £190,000-a-week

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) - £67,000-a-week

Chilwell has been great since joining Chelsea from Leicester, but £190k-a-week? A bit much in our opinion. In his first Premier League season in 2018/19, Zambo Anguissa would have been firmly in the 'absolute disaster' category, but he's been quite impressive this season with Fulham.

Great value for money:

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - £130,000-a-week

Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United) - £57,692-a-week

Joao Moutinho/Rui Patricio (Wolves) - both £100,000-a-week

Zaha just misses out on the highest tier by virtue of the fact that his salary is a tad too high for a Palace player - in our opinion. Wolves are getting great value out of experienced Portuguese duo Moutinho and Patricio, as are Leeds with summer signing Rodrigo.

Worth every penny:

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - £120,000-a-week

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - £140,000-a-week

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £200,000-a-week

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £350,000-a-week

Four of the Premier League's very best. The wages on show are all mouthwateringly high - especially in De Bruyne's case - but given what the quartet do on a weekly basis for their clubs, they're certainly worth every single penny (apologies for the cliche).

