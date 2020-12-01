Mourinho's stance on Spurs re-signing Eriksen in January

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

The Denmark international made it clear that he wanted to leave the north London club in the immediate aftermath of the Champions League final.

He was eyeing up a new challenge but a deal in the summer did not present itself and he ended up being forced to stay in north London.

However, there was finally some interest in January, with Inter Milan coming forward and making a knock-down bid for his services.

Tottenham accepted it as he moved to Serie A for a fee of just under £17m; they cashed in due to his contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, since then, he has endured something of a nightmare in Italy.

He has made just 11 starts in Serie A since his move as it has become clear that he simply isn’t very highly rated by manager Antonio Conte.

It has led to speculation over his future and there has now been a report clarifying whether or not Spurs could make a move to re-sign Eriksen, who spent a total of six years in north London.

Football Insider claims that manager Jose Mourinho has privately made it clear that he does not intend to make a move.

While the report states that Spurs have been offered the chance to make a move for Eriksen, the Portuguese has rebuffed it, as he believes Spurs are well-stocked in the attacking midfield positions.

Inter’s chief executive Beppe Marotta, though, has said that he believes the Dane will almost certainly leave in January; he won’t be heading back to Spurs, though.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, Spurs have already replaced Eriksen.

They made a move to sign Giovani Lo Celso permanently on the day that Eriksen left and he has been doing just fine as his replacement in midfield.

Mourinho has actually been playing a system that does not really feature an out-and-out No.10, meaning that there really isn’t all that much need for Eriksen to return.

When one adds in that he kicked up a serious fuss about his move, and effectively downed tools, it becomes all the more clear why Mourinho may not want to bring him back.

He has made his bed and now he needs to lie in it.

News Now - Sport News