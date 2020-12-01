Sunderland news: Next manager could be familiar face

Following the dismissal of Phil Parkinson, Sunderland have the chance to start afresh completely.

With a takeover reported and the January window just around the corner, these are exciting if somewhat uncertain times on Wearside.

Should Stewart Donald manage to sell the Black Cats, a lot of new faces at board level could arrive as they set out to restore former glories at the Stadium of Light, though journalist Dean Jones has hinted at a potential return.

Speaking to Pete O'Rourke on Monday's edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast posted on Youtube, Jones revealed former boss Gus Poyet was keen on the vacant job.

This comes just days after the 53-year-old was touted as a potential target for Sunderland by the Northern Echo, having been out of work since leaving Bordeaux in September 2018.

"He wants the job. He'd be very keen to go back," said Jones from the eighteen minute and forty-four second mark onwards.

"It's that passion and excitement that Sunderland fans have. He'd find that very hard to turn down.'

While, clearly, there are no fans at the moment within the stadium, Poyet recently waxed lyrical about the club's supporters when speaking to The Athletic.

Indeed, he does also have experience in working in the third tier of English football. During his spell at Brighton a decade ago, Poyet's side won League One in a campaign which saw him crowned as the division's Manager of the Year.

So, given his obvious affection for the club, his experience in League One and the exciting new dawn Sunderland could soon embark on, a move would appear to make sense.

Though his time at the club did end abruptly after being sacked in March 2015, Poyet did take Sunderland to a League Cup final too, so has certainly enjoyed success there.

Right now, Sunderland need someone to galvanise them. Poyet has proven he can do that before.

