British boxer Billy Joe Saunders will fight for the first time since November 2019 when he takes on Martin Murray for the WBO super-middleweight belt on Friday.

Murray has fought for the world title four times before, with his most recent attempt at the WBO belt coming during his 2015, split-decision loss to German Arthur Abraham.

Here is everything you need to know about fight night this Friday!

When does it start?

Saunders v Murray will take place on Friday, December 4 at Wembley Arena, with the main event expected to get underway at around 10:30pm GMT.

The undercard is expected to begin at 7pm.

How to watch?

The event will be broadcast by Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7pm. For those without a Sky subscription, a Now TV pass can be purchased for £9.99.

The undercard

James Tennyson vs Josh O'Reilly (lightweight)

Zach Parker vs Cesar Nunez (vacant WBO international super-middleweight title)

Donte Dixon vs Angelo Dragone (super-featherweight)

Shannon Courtenay vs Dorota Norek (super-bantamweight)

Lerrone Richards vs TBA (super-middleweight)

Lewis Edmondson vs John Telford (light-heavyweight

The boxers go into the fight with Murray marginally bigger at six-foot, compared to Saunders' five-eleven. Murray also has a slight reach advantage of 73 inches to Saunders' 70.5.

However, Saunders boasts an undefeated record of 29-0, with 14 knockouts, while Murray only has five losses in an impressive 45 fights, winning 17 by knockout.

"I promised Martin Murray his shot from the first time, but I was injured. People can say I pulled out because of this and that, but genuinely I was," said Saunders.

Saunders continued to say that all the big names to fight were tied up, including WBA super-middleweight belt holder Canelo Alvarez.

"So I looked down the list. Martin Murray has challenged for a world title four times, this is his fifth. There’s history there."

Murray said: "I've been in with more fearsome punchers, but Billy Joe can obviously punch. It's the shots you don't see that really hurt you.

"Billy Joe is that fast and that slick that there could be a few of them. I'm not going into the fight thinking I'm invincible or will be able to walk through his power."

Murray has pride on the line, and Saunders is out to prove he's capable of roughing it with the best. It's not going to be a fight to miss.

