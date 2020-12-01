Celtic latest news: Journalist plays down Eddie Howe link

Neil Lennon's role at Celtic is under serious questioning.

As if the ugly scenes outside Parkhead weren't enough, even former teammate Chris Sutton suggested there was little way back for the Northern Irishman after a miserable start to the season.

Still, with many seemingly wanting him out, one of the bigger name favourites for the job is reportedly not keen on the idea of replacing Lennon.

Speaking to Dean Jones on the Touchline Talk Podcast posted on Youtube, Pete O'Rourke revealed that Eddie Howe would not want to move to Scotland at this point in his career.

Touted for the Bhoys by Trevor Sinclair on talkSPORT after Jim White claimed he was playing golf with Peter Lawwell, the former Bournemouth manager is out of work after leaving the Cherries at the end of last season.

"My understanding is Eddie Howe would not take this job," said the noted journalist from the twenty-four minute and twenty second mark onwards.

"I don't think his ambition right now are to go up to Scotland."

While respecting what a big club Celtic undoubtedly are, it's hard to argue against Howe not wanting to make such a move.

Ian McGarry recently pointed on the Transfer Window Podcast that the Hoops job takes a very specific set of skills and knowledge - especially when coming in mid-season - given the goldfish bowl nature of the Glasgow giants.

Furthermore, The Athletic wrote of deep-rooted complacency behind the scenes in Paradise in that they do not offer a particularly forward-thinking set-up in the same manner other big European clubs outside of the major leagues do.

That is not to play down the size of the Celtic job.

Still, for an outsider coming in cold to what appears to be a fairly toxic situation after the scenes following the Ross County loss, it must be a fairly daunting prospect.

