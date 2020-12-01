Last Wednesday, the sporting world was sent into a state of shock after it was announced that Diego Maradona had passed away at the age of 60.

The Argentine legend is revered as one of the greatest athletes of all time and was a man who transcended the sport of football.

In the aftermath of Wednesday's tragic news, tributes have flooded in from every corner of the globe.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi honoured his former manager in a brilliant way during the Spanish side's 4-0 win over Osasuna on Sunday.

After scoring his side's fourth goal in style, Messi celebrated by revealing a Newell's Old Boys shirt with Maradona's number 10 on the back.

A truly iconic moment.

The two Argentines are arguably the two finest players to have ever kicked a football and their playing styles are very similar.

In fact, they're so similar that one football fan has created a brilliant video of Messi and Maradona performing pretty much the exact same on-pitch moves, just at different times.

Goals, passes, nutmegs, they all feature in what is quite an incredible visual comparison from @TotalMaestro.

Lionel Messi x Diego Maradona - Kings of Futbol

Two left-footed geniuses making fellow professionals look like amateurs in the exact same manner 25/30 years apart - now that is footballing perfection.

The nutmegs from the pair starting at 0:50 in the video are virtually identical, so much so that's it's actually rather spooky.

Messi's goal on Sunday for Barcelona was also eerily reminiscent of one of Maradona's strikes from his playing days with Newell's Old Boys.

Check out the comparison below.

In the past, there have been many goal comparisons that make you think: 'Yeah, they're kinda the same, far from identical though'.

But that is certainly not the case with Messi and Maradona's. The above posts comparing the pair really are some of the best videos we've seen pop up on social media for quite some time.

