European giants make approach for Chelsea star

Olivier Giroud’s future is in the balance.

The Chelsea striker has not played all that much football this season, and has yet to make a start in the Premier League.

He has been restricted to just one start in all competitions, in the EFL Cup, as he played 76 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round. Chelsea lost the game on penalties.

In the Premier League, he has made five substitute appearances, along with two sub appearances in the Champions League.

Giroud did score against Rennes in Europe, though he spurned a huge chance at the weekend to score the winner against Spurs at Stamford Bridge; after Joe Rodon misjudged a header back to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the France international ghosted in, but his attempted lob sailed harmlessly into the arms of his compatriot.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it seems that vultures are already beginning to circle as they look to snap Giroud up.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calciomercato claiming that Juventus have made a move to sign the 34-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

They want to sign a new striker to ease the burden on both Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo, though they want the signing to be cost-effective.

Giroud, as a result, is seen as a potential acquisition and contacts have already begun between the two clubs.

Inter Milan are also said to be interested, and they may have to pay a fee if they want to secure his signature in January.

Transfermarkt value the veteran at £4.5m.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be an exceptional deal for Juve.

They are masters of their craft in the transfer window and routinely snap up exceptional players for minimal fees, and Giroud could be the latest.

While he will turn 35 next year, he remains a significant threat in the opposition box and one has to imagine he would be enticed by the challenge of playing in Serie A alongside Ronaldo.

There is no guarantee, of course, that he will be starting every game in Turin, but he is likely to be an important member of the squad in Serie A.

This would be a great move for Giroud and Juventus combined.

