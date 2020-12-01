Tottenham and Chelsea cancelled each other out with a drab 0-0 draw on Sunday evening.

There weren't many chances at all during the 90 minutes with both sides seemingly content to settle for a draw.

It was still a positive result for Jose Mourinho's side, who climbed back to the top of the Premier League table after the game.

There were some good performers for Tottenham, but arguably their best player on the evening was Tanguy Ndombele.

The Frenchman endured a tough start to life in north London but he is now thriving in his second season at the club.

Ndombele was particularly brilliant in the first-half against Chelsea.

He looked Spurs' most creative outlet and he dominated N'Golo Kante in the middle of the park.

One moment of his in the opening 45 minutes was particularly impressive.

In the 31st minute, Ndombele had the ball and was being tightly marked by Kante and Thiago Silva. It looked certain he was going to lose the ball.

But he produced some incredible quick feet to get himself out of a hole and into space.

It was impressive at the time but now a slow-motion video of his skill has emerged. And it makes Ndombele's skill look even better.

Watch it below:

Spurs fans have reacted to the video, with many sharing their disbelief at the skill he managed to pull off.

Ndombele's turnaround at Tottenham has been remarkable.

The Frenchman was out-of-favour at times last season and his uneasy relationship with Jose Mourinho was well documented.

But Ndombele has clearly earned Mourinho's trust with some brilliant performances in the last few months.

It's taken a while, but the 23-year-old is finally proving why Spurs signed him for £55.45 million in the summer of 2019.

He will be a key player for Spurs as they look to win their first ever Premier League title.

News Now - Sport News