Pundit drools over Spurs' summer signing after instant impact

Tottenham Hotspur signed Carlos Vinicius in the summer as they finally recruited some back-up for Harry Kane.

Spurs have needed a new striker for quite some time, having spent the entirety of the 2019/20 season with Kane as their only out-and-out centre-forward in the squad.

The England captain is, of course, one of the best in the world in his position and this season he has already scored 13 goals in all competitions, while also providing 11 assists.

Kane needs some help, though, as he simply cannot be expected to play in the Europa League and the FA Cup’s early stages.

Vinicius, then, has been manna from heaven for Kane, with the striker stepping in to play against the likes of Ludogorets and LASK in Europe.

Signed on loan from Benfica with the option to buy at the end of the season, the Brazilian has played five times in all competitions, scoring twice and registering three assists.

Both of his goals came against Ludogorets last time out in a straightforward 4-0 win.

And former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been impressed with the application of the 25-year-old, who made his Premier League debut in November, coming on as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in a 1-0 victory.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He’s just a great signing, an all-round good signing.

“People talk about getting a replacement for Harry Kane when Kane’s not fit. But Jose made a great point in a press conference, he’s not a replacement for Kane, he gives the manager another option if Kane needs a rest or he wants to play a different formation.

“Vinicius is not there to make up the numbers, he gives the manager another option.

“Kane does not need to play three games in a week, the manager has another option, he can play a different team.

“We saw how many goals he scored in Portugal last year and the amount of goals he’s got in Europe this year for Spurs have shown what a quality player he can be.

“He’s settled in England so quickly. The biggest compliment you can pay him is if a Spurs team sheet came in now and Kane wasn’t on it and Vinicius was playing there would not be a huge reaction.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

All of what Robinson has said is right.

Vinicius, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, can do both things; he can replace Kane when the schedule calls for the Three Lions skipper to be rested or he can do what he did against West Brom, and come on to play alongside him.

In the game against the Baggies, Kane scored a late winner, and one has to wonder if the mere presence of Vinicius distracted the West Brom defenders.

He hasn’t cost the club anything and he also adds a huge degree of tactical flexibility, with Spurs able to start with a 4-4-2 formation or something like it.

Already Vinicius has begun to prove his worth; he looks to be a properly astute signing.

