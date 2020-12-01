Welcome to football’s wheel inside a wheel.

The primary function of football agents may be to negotiate the best contracts and transfers possible for their clients, but their influence is forever increasing in the modern game as stables grow bigger and the finances involved get larger and larger.

They can make or break transfer windows for the top clubs in the world, so perhaps its time we all became a little more familiar with the biggest players on the agency scene and the level of talent they preside over.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the 20 agencies boasting the client lists with the highest market value, according to Transfermarkt.

20. International Sports Management

Hailing out of Germany and headed up by Gordon Stipic, the agency’s client base includes the likes of Matthias Ginter and Hakan Calhanoglu, as well as Premier League players Sead Kolasinac and Jannik Vestergaard. Their pool of players has a total value of £195.4m.

19. HCM Sports Management

Run by former Swedish footballer Hasan Cetinkaya, HCM’s client pool is largely built of players from Scandinavia and the Netherlands. A client list valued at £195.5m includes Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof and Barcelona duo Martin Braithwaite and Frenkie De Jong.

18. GR Sports

Italian agent Giuseppe Riso set up GR Sports in 2012 and primarily focuses on Serie A talent. With his clientele including Gianluca Mancini, Stefano Sensi, Bryan Cristante and Papu Gomez, his stable is said to be worth £221.2m.

17. Elite Project Group Limited

Undoubtedly one of the rising stars of the agency game, Emeka Obasi’s Elite Project Group is geared towards young players with enormous potential. Their most famous client is Jadon Sancho, who’s responsible for £90m of their overall £223.07m value, but the pool of players also includes Bakayo Saka, Todd Cantwell, Joe Aribo, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

16. PLG

PLG boast Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as part of their clientele, with Tyler Alexander-Arnold - brother of the former - listed as a director at the agency. With Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Connolly, Jamal Lewis and Stuart Armstrong also in their roster, PLG’s talent is valued at £233.96m.

15. You First Sports

Founded in 2002, Juan Aisa’s You First Sports represent talent across a variety of sports. Within the football sphere, they predominantly serve Spanish players, with their most notable clients including Fabian Ruiz, Luis Alberto, Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz and PSG’s Sergio Rico. Transfermarkt rate their player pool at £280.31m.

14. P&P Sport Management

P&P Sport Management was set up in 1996 by Federico Pastorello, the son of former Parma and Hellas Verona CEO Giambattista Pastorello. Nearly 25 years later, he now represents Romelu Lukaku, Andrej Kramaric, Joao Mario and Demarai Gray amongst others. His stable comes in at a combined worth of £295.27m.

13. Bertolucci Sports

The company of Giuliano Bertolucci, this agency is one of the bigger names in Brazilian football - which means they have clients all over the world. Indeed, Bertolucci represents PSG’s Marquinhos, Ajax’s David Neres, Dodo of Shakhtar Donetsk and Shanghai SIPG’s Oscar as well as a number of players operating within Brazil. This cabal is priced at £299.18m.

12. Promoesport

Set up in 2002 by founder Rodri Baster, Promoesport represent Wolves’ Adama Traore, former Barcelona man Aleix Vidal, Carlos Soler and Manchester United’s Eric Bailly. Transfermarkt value them at £332.78m but their actual worth could be more - Promoesport’s website also lists Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as a client, but he’s not on the Transfermarkt database.

11. SportsTotal

With its executive directors including Volker Struth, who has his own page on Forbes and former player Dirk Hebel, SportsTotal are amongst the agency heavyweights. Largely focused on German talents or players in the Bundesliga, their client list worth £367m includes Toni Kroos, Marco Reus and Niklas Sule as well as RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

10. Sports Entertainment Group

Sports Entertainment Group is headed by Kees Vos and centres around Dutch talent. Their most prestigious client is Netherlands and Lyon star Memphis Depay, however they also represent Martin de Roon, Daley Blind, Quincy Promes and Kasper Dolberg. Transfermarkt value their stable at £372.82m.

9. Unique Sports Management

Unique Sports Management is probably best known for having Will Salthouse as one of its executive directors - the agent who was recently sued by Wilfried Zaha and has been accused of introducing young players to bookmakers. Despite the negative publicity, Unique Sports Management represent some of English football’s most prominent names such as Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chelsea’s Reece James, Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil. In total, their talent is rated at £400.43m.

8. ROGON

ROGON was founded by Roger Wittmann and incorporates the expertise of former players such as Daniel Kastner and ex-West Germany international Wolfgang Fahrain. Their talent pool features a curious mix of players, ranging from Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino to Bournemouth’s Joshua King, as well as the likes of Julian Draxler and Tiemoue Bakayoko. Transfermarkt value the agency’s client list at £404.8m.

7. Arena11 Sports Group

Listed by Forbes as one of the world’s most valuable sports agencies in 2019, agents Jan Bezemer, Björn Bezemer and Tobias Sander oversee a raft of clients including Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Marko Grujic, as well as former Red Dejan Lovren. That Anfield-based contingent is responsible for a significant chunk of their £477.36m overall value.

6. CAA Base

Leon Angel was one of the first agents in the UK to be licenced by the FA and CAA Base’s list of representatives also includes former Crystal Palace defender Fitz Hall. They predominantly operate in the UK and have a number of English talents on their books such as James Maddison, Kyle Walker and Dele Alli, but they also represent Spurs’ Heung-min Son and Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane. In total their players have been rated at £555.55m.

5. LIAN Sports

LIAN Sports originated in the Balkans and still represents a number of players in that region, including Miralem Pjanic, Ante Rebic, Luka Milivojevic and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic. However, they also boast three huge clients in Napoli’s ever-in-demand Kalidou Koulibaly and Bayern Munich pair Leroy Sane and Jerome Boateng. Combined, their stable is said to be worth £575.6m.

4. Mino Raiola

Perhaps the most notorious agent in the game today, Mino Raiola represents some of the biggest and most marketable names in world football. His client list is valued at £738m and includes Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marcus Thuram. Cleary possessing a keen eye for the next big thing, all of these players either have moved for big money already or look set to do so in the near future.

3. Gestifute

Another member of world football’s agency elite, Gestifute is Jorge Mendes’ firm. The Portuguese is best known for representing Cristiano Ronaldo and having close ties with Wolves - Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence are all Mendes clients. But also boasting Ricardo Pereira, Angel Di Maria, James Rodriguez, Ruben Dias, Fabinho and Bernardo Silva amongst his player list, Gestifute represent £855.97m worth of player power.

2. Wasserman

Headed by Rob and Karel Jansen, Wasserman boast an eclectic mix of clients. Their most valuable is Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, but they also represent Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, Houssem Aouar of Lyon, Man City’s Nathan Ake, Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Leicester’s Harvey Barnes. An incredibly international agency that operates across the globe, Wasserman’s total player value is £1.14b.

1. Stellar Football

The highest-valued football agency in the world is probably most famous for agent Jonathan Barnett, who always has something to say about his favourite client, Gareth Bale. These days he’s one of Stellar Football’s lesser-valued players, however, with Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Saul Niguez and Ben Chilwell also in the stable. Transfermarkt have listed their players' combined value at a staggering £1.15b.

