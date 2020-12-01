Football Manager 2021: Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo feature among the game's 50 best players
Football Manager 2021 has been out for just over a week now and millions around the world are enjoying the game.
The game is extremely detailed with accurate stats given to hundreds of thousands of players across the globe.
But who are the 50 best players in the world on the latest edition of Football Manager?
Players in the game are given a 'current rating' out of 200. You can view every player's rating by buying the in-game editor.
The Mirror have listed the best players on the game and you can view how they are ranked below...
50. Kalidou Koulibaly - 164/200
49. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 164/200
48. Erling Haaland - 164/200
47. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 164/200
46. Angel Di Maria - 164/200
45. Miralem Pjanic - 164/200
44. Fernandinho - 164/200
43. Philippe Coutinho - 165/200
42. Wojciech Szczesny - 165/200
41. Raphael Varane - 165/200
Not too many surprises here. Haaland is underrated, though. He's definitely among the best 25 players in the world right now.
40. N'Golo Kante - 165/200
39. Serge Gnabry - 165/200
38. Casemiro - 166/200
37. Romelu Lukaku - 167/200
36. Paul Pogba - 167/200
35. Son Heung-min - 167/200
34. Luka Modric - 167/200
33. David Silva - 168/200
32. Ederson - 168/200
31. Gerard Pique - 169/200
Pogba is definitely not the 36th best player in the world right now, that's for sure.
He might not even be in the top 36 best players in the Premier League...
Son Heung-min has been sensational to start the season and perhaps deserves to be rated higher.
30. Leroy Sane - 169/200
29. Roberto Firmino - 169/200
28. Paulo Dybala - 170/200
27. Luis Suarez - 170/200
26. Toni Kroos - 170/200
25. Aymeric Laporte - 170/200
24. David Alaba - 171/200
23. Bernardo Silva - 171/200
22. Joshua Kimmich - 171/200
21. Raheem Sterling - 172/200
There's a lot to dissect here.
Sane is a superb player but how is he rated a better player than Son?
Firmino hasn't been at his best for some time, while Suarez is past his best now and doesn't deserve to be rated that high.
Silva's rating is also too high. He hasn't recorded a single goal or assist in the Premier League this season.
20. Thibaut Courtois - 172/200
19. Sergio Ramos - 174/200
18. Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 174/200
17. Antoine Griezmann - 175/200
16. Eden Hazard - 175/200
15. Jan Oblak - 175/200
14. Alisson - 175/200
13. Sergio Aguero - 178/200
12. Manuel Neuer - 178/200
11. Karim Benzema - 178/200
Griezmann and Hazard are both rated 17th and 16th respectively, with neither having been great successes out in Spain recently.
Neuer is ranked the best goalkeeper in the game, marginally ahead of Alisson.
10. Mohamed Salah - 179/200
9. Virgil van Dijk - 180/200
8. Sadio Mane - 180/200
7. Neymar - 181/200
6. Kylian Mbappe - 181/200
5. Harry Kane - 182/200
4. Robert Lewandowski - 184/200
3. Kevin De Bruyne - 188/200
2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 194/200
1. Lionel Messi - 195/200
Van Dijk is rated the best defender in the game, above Real Madrid's Ramos.
It's perhaps a little bit controversial that Kane is ranked higher than Mbappe.
Kane has been brilliant to start the season but is he better than the Frenchman? Not a chance.
Lewandowski has been the best player in the world over the past year, so he deserves to be ranked slightly higher than fourth.
Ronaldo and Messi are comfortably the two best players on the game, with the Argentine just edging out his eternal rival.
Some notable omissions from the top 50 include Bruno Fernandes, Thomas Muller and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.