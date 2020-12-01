Football Manager 2021 has been out for just over a week now and millions around the world are enjoying the game.

The game is extremely detailed with accurate stats given to hundreds of thousands of players across the globe.

But who are the 50 best players in the world on the latest edition of Football Manager?

Players in the game are given a 'current rating' out of 200. You can view every player's rating by buying the in-game editor.

The Mirror have listed the best players on the game and you can view how they are ranked below...

50. Kalidou Koulibaly - 164/200

49. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 164/200

48. Erling Haaland - 164/200

47. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 164/200

46. Angel Di Maria - 164/200

45. Miralem Pjanic - 164/200

44. Fernandinho - 164/200

43. Philippe Coutinho - 165/200

42. Wojciech Szczesny - 165/200

41. Raphael Varane - 165/200

Not too many surprises here. Haaland is underrated, though. He's definitely among the best 25 players in the world right now.

40. N'Golo Kante - 165/200

39. Serge Gnabry - 165/200

38. Casemiro - 166/200

37. Romelu Lukaku - 167/200

36. Paul Pogba - 167/200

35. Son Heung-min - 167/200

34. Luka Modric - 167/200

33. David Silva - 168/200

32. Ederson - 168/200

31. Gerard Pique - 169/200

Pogba is definitely not the 36th best player in the world right now, that's for sure.

He might not even be in the top 36 best players in the Premier League...

Son Heung-min has been sensational to start the season and perhaps deserves to be rated higher.

30. Leroy Sane - 169/200

29. Roberto Firmino - 169/200

28. Paulo Dybala - 170/200

27. Luis Suarez - 170/200

26. Toni Kroos - 170/200

25. Aymeric Laporte - 170/200

24. David Alaba - 171/200

23. Bernardo Silva - 171/200

22. Joshua Kimmich - 171/200

21. Raheem Sterling - 172/200

There's a lot to dissect here.

Sane is a superb player but how is he rated a better player than Son?

Firmino hasn't been at his best for some time, while Suarez is past his best now and doesn't deserve to be rated that high.

Silva's rating is also too high. He hasn't recorded a single goal or assist in the Premier League this season.

20. Thibaut Courtois - 172/200

19. Sergio Ramos - 174/200

18. Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 174/200

17. Antoine Griezmann - 175/200

16. Eden Hazard - 175/200

15. Jan Oblak - 175/200

14. Alisson - 175/200

13. Sergio Aguero - 178/200

12. Manuel Neuer - 178/200

11. Karim Benzema - 178/200

Griezmann and Hazard are both rated 17th and 16th respectively, with neither having been great successes out in Spain recently.

Neuer is ranked the best goalkeeper in the game, marginally ahead of Alisson.

10. Mohamed Salah - 179/200

9. Virgil van Dijk - 180/200

8. Sadio Mane - 180/200

7. Neymar - 181/200

6. Kylian Mbappe - 181/200

5. Harry Kane - 182/200

4. Robert Lewandowski - 184/200

3. Kevin De Bruyne - 188/200

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 194/200

1. Lionel Messi - 195/200

Van Dijk is rated the best defender in the game, above Real Madrid's Ramos.

It's perhaps a little bit controversial that Kane is ranked higher than Mbappe.

Kane has been brilliant to start the season but is he better than the Frenchman? Not a chance.

Lewandowski has been the best player in the world over the past year, so he deserves to be ranked slightly higher than fourth.

Ronaldo and Messi are comfortably the two best players on the game, with the Argentine just edging out his eternal rival.

Some notable omissions from the top 50 include Bruno Fernandes, Thomas Muller and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

