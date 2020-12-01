Aston Villa news: Christian Purslow chase detailed

Aston Villa fans need little reminding that Jack Grealish was strongly linked with an exit over the course of the summer.

What is worth remembering, however, is that The Mirror reported the Villa captain was heading for crunch talks with chief executive Christian Purslow, weeks before he penned a new deal with his boyhood club.

With Purslow pictured smiling alongside Grealish following his contract extension, the England international made a point of saying how those behind the scenes convinced him of their ambition.

So, reports from The Athletic in regards to how Purslow himself was brought into the club back in 2018 are interesting.

They claim the 56-year-old was initially reluctant to drop down into the Championship after spells with Liverpool and Chelsea, with plans to travel around the world alongside his wife.

However, after speaking to co-owner Nassef Sawiris an agreement was reportedly quickly reached, with Purslow's mind made up before he traveled back from Greece, where the meeting took place.

Clearly an important figure behind the scenes, the fact he seemingly so quickly jumped on board speaks to what an exciting project Villa is at the moment.

While last season was certainly difficult, they have very quickly moved on and built a side seemingly capable of challenging for European competition this time out.

Currently, they trail the top six by only two points and have already dismantled Liverpool and Arsenal.

With Purslow having worked in senior positions at some of the biggest clubs in England, the Villa owners showed real ambition to tempt him, suggesting they have plans to go even further. Having signed Grealish up long-term, the future looks very bright indeed.

