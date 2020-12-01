Celtic news: Chief executive fumes at fixture change

As if the protests outside of Celtic Park following the loss to Ross County weren't bad enough, another parting shot has been fired at the Scottish champions, along with the SPFL as a whole.

With Celtic seemingly in crisis at the moment, a decision in regards to an imminent fixture has invoked the ire of a rival club.

Taking to Twitter, a chief executive working in the SPFL has fired something of a parting shot.

Outgoing Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster fumed about the decision to move the Hibees' meeting with Celtic at 3pm on Saturday 9th January to the 7.45pm slot on Monday 11th January.

Indeed, she claimed Hibs had initially rejected the Bhoys' request as it didn't work for the the capital club, suggesting the SPFL had agreed to move it behind their back.

In a follow up post, she said Hibs were 'fizzing' about the situation and described it as 'not good enough'.

While the reaction of another club to a fixture change is probably the least of Celtic's concerns right now, it can't help matters when a divisional rival are angry at them at a fairly high level.

The Scottish Sun actually mentioned Jack Ross as a potential candidate for the club should they look to replace Neil Lennon, citing his experience working for a big club like Sunderland, as well as his track record with St Mirren and Hibs.

That is only speculation of course, though the feelings of ill-will towards Celtic will surely only continue from a Hibs perspective at least, even if the league itself are also to blame.

