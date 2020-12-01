Ex-Spurs star makes huge title prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have been in superb form.

Following their dismal opening day defeat to Everton, Jose Mourinho’s men haven’t lost a game.

They have taken some notable scalps too, beating Manchester United 6-1 and Manchester City 2-0.

At the weekend, they knew that a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge would take them top and they got it, earning a 0-0 draw with a robust defensive performance.

It has led to talk of whether the club can see the season out and actually lift the trophy come May.

Mourinho has played down the talk himself, insisting Spurs are a “pony” in the title horse race, while Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane does not believe they have enough squad depth to win the competition.

However, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has rebuffed that, insisting that the club have everything required to go the distance, especially following the loan signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid in the summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think they are good enough to win the title and I’ve said it for a number of weeks now.

“Bringing Gareth Bale into that dressing room, another born winner. Hugo Lloris has won the World Cup.

“You’ve got players in there who are used to winning trophies, OK they haven’t done it at Spurs and Spurs haven’t done it for a long time.

“But there’s a manager in there who certainly knows how to win and they’re capable of winning.

“They’ve got a real opportunity this season because it’s such a strange one and we’ve seen some really odd results.

“The amount of goals going in and we’ve seen teams beating others heavily, we saw Spurs beat Manchester United 6-1, we’ve seen Liverpool beaten heavily.

“It’s such a strange season, if there was ever a season that Spurs have got a real opportunity to win it, it’s this season.

“It’s all about whether they can maintain their start to the season. They’ve proven they can compete with the best in the league.

“It’s proven they are the best in the league at the moment because they’re sat at the top of the table and now it’s all about mentality and staying power.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

One can’t argue with Robinson’s logic here.

The Premier League is wide open and there is certainly the opportunity for a surprise team to take the league by the scruff of the neck and run with it.

Liverpool are second but they were thumped 7-2 by Aston Villa earlier this season, while Manchester City lie 11th, Arsenal are in 14th, and there are just six points separating Spurs at the top from Aston Villa in 10th.

Consistency is the key, then, and Spurs have showed that.

They haven’t lost since the opening weekend in the league and haven’t conceded a goal since November 1st, in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

If they can keep this form up – it’s a big if – there is no reason to rule them out of contention.

News Now - Sport News