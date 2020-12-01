Arsenal news: Ian Wright names Gunners star who has been club's 'shining light' this season

Expectations were high for Arsenal going into the 2020/21 season.

The Gunners had finished off the 2019/20 campaign on a high as they defeated Chelsea to lift the FA Cup.

They then beat Liverpool a few weeks later to lift the Community Shield.

But they have been unable to take that good form into the new season.

And their poor form continued with a dismal 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves last weekend.

Pedro Neto opened the scoring after 27 minutes, only for Gabriel to level the scores three minutes later.

But Wolves took the lead again just before half-time through Daniel Podence.

Arsenal were unable to restore parity and thus succumbed to their fifth league defeat of the season.

That result leaves them 14th in the table, having accumulated just 13 points in 10 games.

There really haven't been many good performers for Arsenal this campaign.

But one man that has shone, according to Ian Wright, is Gabriel Magalhães.

The Brazilian defender was signed for £27m in the summer and he has immediately established himself as Arsenal's first-choice centre-back.

He scored his second Arsenal goal on the weekend and Wright has praised him in the game's aftermath.

"You have just got a player who is determined to get in," the former forward told Premier League Productions, per the Mirror.

"To be honest he’s done pretty well, he’s hit a couple of stray passes, but if we’re looking at someone at Arsenal who is a shining light, he’s one of them.

"I’m not going to dig him out too much, he’s doing the best he can."

I'd have to agree with Wright. I actually think he's been Arsenal's best player this campaign.

There hasn't been too many issues with Arsenal's defence this season - only four Premier League teams have conceded fewer goals than them.

Gabriel has been a major reason why Mikel Arteta's side have been doing well defensively.

He is definitely one of only a few Arsenal players that can say they have done all they can so far this season.

News Now - Sport News