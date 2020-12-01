Leeds United transfers: Barcelona offer player to Marcelo Bielsa

An eye-catching transfer window saw Leeds United break their club record and sign Spanish international Rodrigo from Valencia for around £26m.

The striker, along with compatriot Diego Llorente, German international Robin Koch and the £17m arrival of Raphinha have raised the profile of a squad already adapting to life in the Premier League very well.

According to Eurosport, the Yorkshire giants are on the trail of another potential transfer coup too.

They claim that Leeds are amongst a number of clubs who have been offered the services of Barcelona's Riqui Puig.

The Spanish giants are thought to be willing to loan him out but remain picky as to a potential landing spot. Indeed, they're said to want a certain brand of football for the La Masia graduate, so Leeds were joined by RB Leipzig and Monaco in being offered him.

Described as showing signs of a 'Barcelona prototype player through and through' by a scout report who say his ceiling in terms of potential is 'sky high', he's struggled to find minutes under Ronald Koeman and could therefore leave on loan.

Clearly, Leeds United were a big club long before Marcelo Bielsa's arrival but it's fair to say the enigmatic Argentine has put them back on the map somewhat.

Taking them to the Premier League at long last, his style of play has been praised by pundits such as Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher this season and now big clubs are seemingly noticing.

For Barcelona to identify Leeds as one of the ideal clubs to develop a young talent is pretty remarkable, given where they were before his arrival.

