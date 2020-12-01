Real Madrid are staring at a shock exit of the Champions League group stages after being beaten by Shakhtar on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos started well but couldn't break the deadlock.

And they were made to pay as Shakhtar scored two second-half goals to take all three points.

Dentinho netted the opener after 57 minutes, before Manor Solomon doubled the Ukrainian's lead eight minutes from time.

Real Madrid's defending for Shakhtar's first goal was comically bad.

Los Blancos were all at sea in their attempts to get back. You could almost throw a blanket over five Real Madrid players in the build-up to the goal.

An image has started to go viral on social media which sums up how laughably bad their defending was.

And, just moments later, a mix-up between Ferland Mendy and Raphael Varane gifted Dentinho a golden opportunity to break the deadlock, which he did with aplomb.

It really was a shambles and you can watch the goal below:

Their defending for Shakhtar's second goal wasn't very impressive, either.

Solomon was allowed to carry the ball to the edge of Real Madrid's box and there wasn't much pressure on him at all as he found the net.

Real Madrid are now in huge trouble.

They have dropped down to third in their group with one game remaining.

Depending on the result between Inter and Gladbach tonight, Real may need to win to ensure their passage through to the knockout rounds.

Zinedine Zidane's side are also struggling massively in La Liga. They have won just five of their opening 10 games and are seven points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

But despite their poor start to the season, Zidane said after the game today that he will not resign from his post.

He may well be sacked if Real Madrid do end up being eliminated from the Champions League group stage.

