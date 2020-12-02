Liverpool secured their passage through to the Champions League knockout rounds on Tuesday evening as they defeated Ajax 1-0 at Anfield.

The Reds scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute.

A ball into the box was misjudged by André Onana and Curtis Jones had the easy task of converting into an empty net.

Liverpool's best performer on the night was Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jurgen Klopp gave the young Irishman the nod over Adrian in the absence of Alisson Becker.

And he produced a stunning display on his Champions League debut to preserve all three points for his side.

While Kelleher will take all the headlines, another youngster for Liverpool had a superb game.

Neco Williams, 19, has been criticised for some of his performances so far this season.

But he proved the doubters wrong with a superb display on Tuesday.

He did his best Trent Alexander-Arnold impression with a cross-field pass in the first half.

It was his cross that led to Jones' goal.

And arguably his best moment of the game came in the 78th minute as he produced a stunning touch.

The Welsh youngster produced a touch so good that he completely embarrassed Nicolás Tagliafico, who was sent flying.

Watch it below:

That is a sublime touch. We can't even begin to describe how impressive it is. Producing a touch like that after a hoof up the pitch, over his shoulder, is unreal.

Tagliafico clearly wasn't ready for it and he was made to pay.

It's good to see Williams turning in a good performance.

He's had some abuse from Liverpool fans this season, which saw him temporarily black out his Twitter profile in September.

But he showed why Jurgen Klopp rates him so highly with an assured performance on Tuesday.

Williams took to Twitter after the game, writing: "Assist for the boy @curtisjr_10,1-0 win, through to the knockouts #championsleague #letsgo".

Let's hope he can build on this performance and keep impressing in Alexander-Arnold's absence.

