Liverpool have qualified for the knockout rounds of the 2020/21 Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds beat Ajax 1-0 at Anfield last night to secure top spot in Group D, youngster Curtis Jones grabbing the only goal of the game.

The Liverpool-born midfielder capitalised on a rare mistake from Ajax 'keeper Andre Onana in the 58th minute to secure his team's fourth win in five group games this season.

It was a victory that will please Klopp more than any other over the past few months, as it means he can rest key players during next week's Champions League game away against FC Midtjylland.

But one man who started against Ajax who will be eyeing up 90 more minutes in that fixture is 22-year-old 'keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irishman made his Champions League debut against Ajax last night in place of the injured Alisson Becker.

Kelleher excelled between the sticks, showcasing his calmness on the ball and producing a stunning save in the 88th-minute to thwart Klass-Jan Huntelaar and preserve his clean sheet.

Debuts don't come much better and the Irishman also delivered in his post-match interview, showing the maturity and drive Klopp craves from his players.

"It was amazing for me to make my debut," Kelleher said. "Obviously, the most important thing was to get the win. Thankfully I was able to make a few saves. That's what I'm there for.

'It’s quite easy for me because when the players in front of me give the ball back to me, they always make the easy options."

When asked for his thoughts on Liverpool's younger players breaking into the first-team, the 'keeper brilliantly replied: "We're not here just to take part, we want to push everyday and try and play as many games as we can. You can see now that we're making a difference and we're improving the team."

Did someone say 'mentality monster'?

Klopp himself was asked for his thoughts on Kelleher's performance and he also explained why he opted for the youngster over usual second-choice 'keeper, Adrian.

"In this game, we needed the football paying ability, the natural football playing ability of Caoimhin," the German manager said, per Standard. "And because he’s a really good shot-stopper as well, we made that decision.

“Then you never know how a boy, they’re all calm in the moment when they get the information but there’s a difference then to being on the pitch. I’m really happy with how he dealt with it, how calm he was, and how good he was.”

News Now - Sport News