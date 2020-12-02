Manchester City and Porto played out a bore 0-0 draw at the Estadio Do Dragao on Tuesday evening.

Man City thought they had scored the winner in the 80th minute.

Gabriel Jesus poked home after a save from Agustin Marchesin, only for VAR to rule his goal out for offside.

Despite dropping points, Pep Guardiola's side have ensured they will finish top of their group.

However, they should really have came away from Portugal with another three points.

That's because Ruben Dias managed to miss from a yard on the evening. Yep, you read that right.

With the game in the 69th minute, a ball into the box was flicked on by Raheem Sterling and Dias looked all for the world that he would tap into an empty net.

But he got his effort horribly wrong and actually managed to clear the ball way to safety.

Watch the moment below:

How has he managed that?!

Granted, he was on the stretch, so it wasn't the worst miss we've ever seen.

But he really should be scoring from there. The former Benfica man would have loved to have scored against Porto so he will probably be kicking himself tonight.

Still, it didn't really matter as Man City ensured they topped the group anyway.

Pep Guardiola was pleased with his side's performance in his post-match interview.

“Congratulations to my team for this game and finishing first. We played to win, we didn’t concede a shot on target or a corner all game," he said, per Football365.

“Alongside Benfica, Porto are one of the best teams in Portugal, very physical. We did really well but unfortunately couldn’t score, all the players were fantastic.

“We struggled to score today but we played really well with incredible personality. Many things about the game were brilliant.”

Man City are next in action on Saturday, when they welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium.

GiveMeSport LIVE with The Football Terrace

We want your reaction to this week’s football! Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and more

Join us Live & have your say! Thursday, 3rd December @9am

Link:

https://www.facebook.com/GiveMeSport/posts/4099128466801000

News Now - Sport News