WWE creative are trying to 'break' Lana because 'they think it's funny', according to former writer Vince Russo.

The RAW Superstar has been involved in a number of humiliating spots in recent months, which have included her being put through a table NINE weeks in a row by Nia Jax.

However, Lana has had some more positive moments in recent weeks, which included being the 'sole survivor' at Survivor Series and pinning Shayna Baszler on two consecutive RAW shows.

Many fans believe WWE are simply building up the 'Ravishing Russian' as a true babyface character that will one day come good, but Russo claims something far more sinister is at play.

"I just think they're trying to make her as stupid as possible. This stuff pops them," he told SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW.

"They think it's funny and it pops them, and it's a game.

"I'll tell you exactly what's going on behind the scenes. They're trying to break her, that's exactly what they're doing."

Russo then went on to suggest that Lana's husband Miro (formally Rusev in WWE) knows exactly what the company are trying to do and is doing all he can to support her.

"She's married to a wrestler Rusev who knows exactly what they're trying to do.

"So, Rusev is there saying 'don't sell this, act like this is the greatest storyline you've ever been in and you can't wait to go through the next table.'

"The first time they put Lana through a table that's how she put it over online - 'oh, I've always dreamed of going through a table'.

So that's the mind game... this will continue - the more she doesn't sell, the more hell-bent they will get on getting her to sell.

"She's married to a wrestler who knows the game and he's saying, 'no matter when they give you your marching orders on Monday you tell them how great it is and you can't wait to go out there and do it' - because that p***** them off more than anything."

It's important to remember that there's no evidence to back up Russo's claim and we just hope that WWE are just giving Lana a rough ride to eventually turn her into a top babyface.

