Manchester City and Porto cancelled each other out on Tuesday evening as they drew 0-0 in Portugal.

Man City dominated the game, having 68% of the possession and 18 shots on goal compared to their opponents two.

But they failed to make their chances count. Ruben Dias had the best chance as he had the goal at his mercy late in the second half.

But the former Benfica star somehow managed to miss from a yard out.

Gabriel Jesus thought he had netted a late winner but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Before the game, Pep Guardiola and Porto manager Sérgio Conceição had been involved in a bitter war of words.

And that continued after the game.

Guardiola was unhappy with Porto's tactics. He said, per Record: "We attacked, we played a good game, but FC Porto had a lot of people behind. In this game, we had opportunities and did not score.

"They almost always had 8 players in the area. Marega and Corona, the earlier, they were also far behind."

Conceição was asked what he thought about Guardiola's comments about his side's tactics.

And he produced a savage reply.

"If I had his budget, his players, and still couldn't get a win, I'd be sad too," he responded.

Ouch. His comment has since gone viral, attracting over 3k retweets and 8k 'likes' at the time of writing.

That result means Porto and Man City have both secured their passage into the Champions League knockout rounds.

It's unlikely, but I would love for the two sides to draw each other later on in the competition just to see round three of Guardiola vs Conceição.

