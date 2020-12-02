Triple H has reportedly been backstage at RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks - to the delight of many WWE Superstars.

The executive producer of NXT has a brilliant reputation amongst the roster, especially those who came through the development brand before debuting on the main roster.

Although it's not clear how much influence 'The Game' has backstage right now, PWInsider have recently noted that he's been 'running things' in the absence of Bruce Pritchard.

It seems Triple H's presence has come at a good time and there are three big reasons why many wrestlers are 'happy' to see him on RAW and SmackDown.

Per WrestlingNews, many members of the roster have privately expressed frustration with Prichard, who is said to be 'the most powerful person in WWE outside of the McMahon family'.

Triple H has been described as a 'breath of fresh air' backstage and has apparently been 'calming down' paranoia amongst talent backstage.

A source told the website: "Hunter takes time to talk to everyone and calm people down because there is so much paranoia backstage. It’s not the same feeling with Bruce."

The report suggests that paranoia is coming from WWE Superstars who are frustrated with their lack of TV time.

Some feel that they could be 'on the chopping block' if the company decides to make any more talent cuts.

There is reportedly no indication that more releases are coming, but given WWE have no plans to run house shows anytime soon, some stars simply aren't being used at all - or just feature sporadically on weekly programming.

It's no surprise that some talent are paranoid about their job situation, but it seems Triple H is doing all he can to reassure them.

Let's hope this 'breath of fresh air' is here to stay - because that can only be a good thing for RAW and SmackDown.

