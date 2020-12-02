Mike Tyson's much anticipated return to the ring went down a treat last weekend.

After months of fevered build-up, Tyson came to blows with Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight that was ultimately declared a draw.

While many fans had been hoping for something a little less sanitised, the sight of the former world heavyweight champion stepping between the ropes was a much needed tonic in a difficult year for sport.

After Jake Paul flattened Nate Robinson on the undercard and with none other Snoop Dogg providing some comical gems on commentary, it turned out to be a rather memorable night.

Further exhibition fights in future?

Now that they have seen what a success it can be, other former superstars will be lining up to take on Iron Mike in exhibition bouts of their own.

However, there is probably only one fight that fans really want to see become a reality: Tyson v Evander Holyfield 3.

Holyfield has been making a lot of noise about the possibility of a fight coming together, and has even gone as far as to issue a statement claiming that a contract has been offered to Tyson.

"My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses," he began.

"Now I can see why he wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about me. Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike.

But a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see fight is between us.

"There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn't make it happen.

"No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson.

"The world is waiting and it's on you. I'm ready."

After their infamous 1990's rivalry culminated in one of the most notorious moments the sporting world has ever seen, there is no doubt that a trilogy bout would get a lot of attention.

Whether Holyfield, 58, has another Iron Mike dismantling left in his legs, is another kettle of fish entirely.

