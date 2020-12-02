Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Inter Milan was a real Champions League thriller.

Antonio Conte's side grabbed their first win in the competition this season, star striker Romelu Lukaku grabbing a brace after Matteo Darmian opening goal of the game.

Monchengladbach had a goal from Alassane Plea controversially ruled out by VAR in the 83rd minute, a strike that would have levelled the score at 3-3.

But Inter held out for their most important win of the 2020/21 season so far and it gives them a fighting chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

All they have to do is beat Shakhtar Donetsk in their final group game, although after the Ukrainian side's brilliant 2-0 victory over Real Madrid last night, that's far from a given.

If Conte's side are to win, they will need to take their chances next Wednesday. As such, Inter fans will probably be hoping no big opportunities in front of goal fall the way of left-wing back Ashley Young.

The former Manchester United man has impressed during his short time in Italy, but was guilty of a horror miss during last night's win over Monchengladbach.

The phrase 'easier to score' has never been more apt...

Young's miss vs Monchengladbach

Oh dear. There was a little deflection before the ball arrived at Young's feet, but it's still a horrendous miss. Fortunately for the Englishman, his clanger had no impact on the result.

As we previously mentioned, the 35-year-old has actually been a hit out in Milan since arriving from United back in January.

The winger-turned-defender has already played 36 times in all competitions for Conte's side, scoring four goals and contributing seven assists in that time - impressive numbers.

