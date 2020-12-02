Scoring in the Champions League isn't easy.

World football's most prestigious club competition is where the very best on the planet do battle on a regular basis.

As such, only elite forwards find the back of the net frequently. Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only two players to have scored over 100 goals in the Champions League.

But where do the two superstars and their three-figure goal hauls rank in terms of goals scored per game?

Let's find out. Below, we've provided the 30 players - who have featured in 10 games or more - with the best goal-to-game game ratio in Champions League history.

All data sourced from Transfermarkt.

30. Jardel (FC Porto, Galatasaray) - 0.54

Games: 46

Goals: 35

29. Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid) - 0.54

Games: 123

Goals: 67

28. Fabio Quagliarella (Juventus) - 0.55

Games: 11

Goals: 6

27. Sergey Yuran (Spartak Moscow, Sturm Graz) - 0.55

Games: 11

Goals: 6

26. Sergio Aguero (Atletico Madrid, Manchester City) - 0.55

Games: 73

Goals: 40

25. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig, Chelsea) - 0.56

Games: 18

Goals: 10

24. Jean-Pierre Papin (Bayern Munich, AC Milan) - 0.56

Games: 16

Goals: 9

23. Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan) - 0.57

Games: 81

Goals: 46

22. Tore Andre Flo (Chelsea) - 0.57

Games: 14

Goals: 8

21. Neymar (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain) - 0.57

Games: 63

Goals: 36

20. Marco Simone (AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco) - 0.58

Games: 40

Goals: 23

19. Ciro Immobile (Borussia Dortmund, Lazio) - 0.58

Games: 12

Goals: 7

18. Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern Munich) - 0.59

Games: 44

Goals: 26

17. Franck Sauzee (Marseille) - 0.60

Games: 10

Goals: 6

16. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) - 0.60

Games: 10

Goals: 6

15. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - 0.60

Games: 25

Goals: 15

14. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto, Besiktas) - 0.61

Games: 23

Goals: 14

13. Alex Frei (FC Basel) - 0.62

Games: 13

Goals: 8

12. Vincenzo Iaquinta (Udinese, Juventus) - 0.67

Games: 12

Goals: 8

11. George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan) - 0.69

Games: 16

Goals: 11

10. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain) - 0.69

Games: 13

Goals: 9

9. Roberto Soldado (Real Madrid, Valencia) - 0.70

Games: 23

Goals: 16

8. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) - 0.71

Games: 14

Goals: 10

7. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich) - 0.76

Games: 94

Goals: 71

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid & Juventus) - 0.76

Games: 172

Goals: 131

5. Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United & Real Madrid) - 0.77

Games: 73

Goals: 56

4. Wynton Rufer (Werder Bremen) - 0.80

Games: 10

Goals: 8

3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 0.81

Games: 146

Goals: 118

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 0.83

Games: 24

Goals: 20

1. Erling Haaland (Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund) - 1.33

Games: 12

Goals: 16

Haaland's Champions League record is outrageous, while Kane's is currently superior to both Messi and Ronaldo as well.

Can the two front-runners maintain their impressive starts to life in Europe's top-tier competition?

You wouldn't think so, but stranger things have happened in the crazy world of professional football.

