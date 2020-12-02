Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, has secured a seat in Formula 1 for next season.

News emerged on Wednesday morning that the 21-year-old had signed a ‘multi-year’ contract with Haas F1 and will partner Nikita Mazepin on the grid.

Schumacher, who currently leads the standings in F2 going into the final weekend, has been knocking on the door of the big time for a couple of years now.

He has also been a member of the Ferrari driving academy and is without a doubt one of the brightest talents in the sport.

Team boss Gunther Steiner said Schumacher had earned his opportunity before the young German himself outlined his joy at finally breaking into F1.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy,” Schumacher began.

I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents. I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1.

“A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career.

“I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”

Somewhat poetically, Schumacher’s debut next season will come on the 30th anniversary of his father’s entry into F1.

Michael proved to be an absolute superstar and is thought to be the greatest driver of all time by many within the sport.

He dominated F1 by winning 91 Grand Prix victories and clinching seven world championships in a glittering career.

Mick will be desperate to revive the Schumacher legacy and notch out his own little section of history in the F1 record books.

With 2021 shaping up to be one of the busiest years yet, it could be a baptism of fire for the youngster.

