Jurgen Klopp was without Alisson Becker for Liverpool's Champions League clash against Ajax on Tuesday evening.

The Brazilian goalkeeper suffered a hamstring injury in the Reds' Premier League draw against Brighton last weekend and will be out for two weeks.

It was expected that Adrian would be the man in-between the sticks against the Dutch side.

However, Klopp sprung a surprise when it was Caoimhin Kelleher who was named as the starter over the Spaniard.

The Irishman went on to produce a brilliant display as he kept a clean sheet.

He made numerous saves, including a crucial save from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in the game's final moments.

His performance was a big reason why Liverpool clinched all three points and progression to the Champions League knockout rounds.

Adrian mas made some big mistakes this season and he would no doubt have been disappointed to have been named on the bench.

But he showed what a good teammate he is by sending Kelleher a classy message before the game.

Kelleher told Liverpoolfc.com in his post match interview: "Adrian was a really great support. He told me, 'I'm with you 100 per cent and supporting you no matter what.' To get that from him was really kind of him."

Fair play to Adrian. He seems to have taken Klopp's decision well when many would have been annoyed.

Kelleher also revealed a text he received from Alisson before the game.

"I didn't see Ali yesterday because I think he was gone, but I got a text before the game just to tell me good luck," he continued.

The young Irishman could be in line to make his Premier League debut on the weekend against Wolves.

Kelleher spoke about that prospect, saying: "That's all I can do. When I get my opportunity, I just need to take it. I think I've done well tonight, so hopefully I can push on and if I get another opportunity, just take it again."

If his debut against Ajax is anything to go by, Kelleher could have a real bright future ahead of him.

