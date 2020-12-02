Brits Abroad: Former Chelsea trainee Musiala makes first Champions League start for Bayern

It hasn't been the most glowing week for the British contingent on the continent, but there has still been plenty of positives to shout about.

There was no usual Jadon Sancho masterclass to report on but there were a handful of warming details to note, including an assist for Ryan Sessegnon and a season's first for two former Chelsea trainees who have flown the Stamford Bridge nest.

It was also a big week for Ashley Young, who played 86 minutes of Inter Milan's captivating and turbulent Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

As always, GIVEMESPORT are on hand to provide you with a comprehensive update on all 19 of the British players who are plying their trade abroad in Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga.

Let's take a look how they got on...

Bundesliga:

Reece Oxford - Augsburg

Another week, another blank for Reece Oxford at Augsburg.

The former West Ham and Tottenham trainee was once again an unused substitute in the Bundesliga as Augsburg drew 1-1 with SC Freiburg.

The 21-year-old has played just 44 minutes of league football this season.

Ryan Sessengon - Hoffenheim

Ryan Sessegnon is beginning to enjoy himself at Hoffenheim.

The Spurs loanee bagged his first goal for the club after the international break, and he followed that up with an assist in a 1-1 draw with Mainz at the weekend.

Having started six Bundesliga games in a row, Sessegnon has really found his feet on German soil.

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho could do nothing to prevent Borussia Dortmund losing 2-1 to Koln on Saturday as Bayern Munich moved two points clear at the top of the table.

Lucien Favre will be hoping the 20-year-old can add to his tally of three goals and four assists in all competitions when Dortmund face Lazio in the Champions League tonight.

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham was an unused substitute in Dortmund's 2-1 defeat and will be hoping to return to the starting XI this evening.

The 17-year-old was withdrawn from proceedings at half time in the first meeting against Lazio, so he will be hoping to improve this time around when pitted against the likes of Lucas Leiva and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Clinton Mola - Stuttgart

Clinton Mola is still recuperating from the hip injury that has ruled him out of the entirety of the season so far.

Though the former Chelsea prospect was pictured back in first-team training recently, he was not selected for the squad that lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick's faith in Jamal Musiala has been a feature of Bayern's season thus far, and that level of trust was illuminated on Tuesday night.

Musiala was handed his first ever Champions League start against Atletico Madrid as the 17-year-old reached yet another landmark.

In the aftermath of proceedings, Flick had this to say about an English youngster who is rapidly generating interest back home: "He is very much valued by our players, has tremendous quality on the ball, is difficult to stop in one-on-one dribbling. He still has to improve physically. We can be very satisfied with him."

And one particular clip of him driving forward at Atletico's backline particularly attested to his strength in one-on-one dribbling situations, which can be seen below.

Every passing week seems to be throwing up a fresh reason for Chelsea to regret Musiala's departure.

Rabbi Matondo - Schalke

Rabbio Matondo was omitted from the Schalke squad for the second consecutive fixture at the weekend as his Schalke struggle continued.

The Wales international has played just 137 minutes of Bundesliga football and hasn't featured since 24 October.

Serie A:

Chris Smalling - Roma

Following a decent start to life at AS Roma, Chris Smalling missed his second Serie A fixture in a row as the capital outfit were trounced 4-0 by Napoli away from home.

Roma clearly missed the central defender's presence and will be hoping to see him back in the fold sooner rather than later.

Ronaldo Vieira - Hellas Verona

Ronaldo Vieira remains absent with a hamstring injury and missed Hellas Verona's 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Ashley Young - Inter Milan

Ashley Young played just 11 minutes of Inter Milan's 3-0 win against Sassuolo at the weekend, but he was back in action for the Nerazzurri's dramatic 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

His most outstanding moment on the night, though, is notable for all the wrong reasons.

With less than 14 minutes to play and with Inter leading 3-2, Alexis Sanchez's cutback eventually made its way to Young at the back post via two deflections on its way through, but the 35-year-old veteran failed to readjust his body in time and missed with the goal at his mercy.

Aaron Hickey - Bologna

The flying Scotsman's Italian odyssey continued on Sunday as Bologna recorded a 1-0 win over Crotone.

It was the 18-year-old's seventh start and his first clean sheet in that period.

The result catapulted Bologna into 10th place.

Aaron Ramsey - Juventus

Aaron Ramsey played 62 minutes in Juventus' 1-1 draw with Benevento following a short absence through injury, and he will be hoping to build on that comeback showing against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League tonight.

La Liga:

Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid

The former Spurs full-back enjoyed a typical week in Diego Simeone's robust tactical system.

Kieran Trippier played all 90 minutes of Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Valencia and was once again in decent form in their 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, recording three tackles and three clearances on the night.

Yunus Musah - Valencia

The teenage sensation continued his meteoric rise by starting his ninth La Liga game of the season on Saturday, but he was powerless to prevent Valencia from losing 1-0 at home to Atletico.

There was a personal landmark to note on the same weekend as Yunus Musah turned 18 on Sunday.

Ligue 1:

Jonathan Panzo - Dijon

Following a short two-game absence from the starting XI, Jonathan Panzo was restored to the line-up against Nice on Sunday and that decision paid dividends for Dijon.

The relegation-threatened outfit finally recorded their first win of the season at the twelfth attempt, and Panzo's colossal display underpinned the result.

Completing five interceptions and a whopping eight clearances, Panzo was awarded the third highest Whoscored rating on the winning side.

Only Mama Balde, who scored a brace, and his defensive partner and club captain Bruno Ecuele Manga earned a higher rating.

Both Panzo and Dijon will be hoping this can be a watershed moment in what has been an otherwise bleak campaign.

Trevoh Chalobah - Lorient

It seems that Trevoh Chalobah's combative early season form deserted him in Lorient's 1-0 home defeat against Montpellier.

The holding midfielder failed to make a single tackle during the game, made just one interception, which was his joint-lowest return in a single match this season, and recorded his worst pass completion rate (74.1%) since arriving in France.

Both Chalobah and Lorient find themselves entrenched in an ominous rut and facing the real prospect of a relegation battle this season.

Stephy Mavididi - Montpellier

One of Chalobah's Sunday opponents is really beginning to enjoy himself on French soil.

Having initially struggled to break into Montpellier's starting XI during the early openings of the season, Mavididi started his fourth straight fixture against Lorient.

Pertinently, Montpellier have won all four of those games and have now moved within two points of PSG in top spot.

The former Arsenal youngster remains stuck on two goals, but the fact Montpellier's upturn in results have coincided with his full introduction to the side can only boost his standing under Michel Der Zakarian.

Mohamed-Ali Cho - Angers

Mohamed-Ali Cho, 16, still waits for his first Ligue 1 start and was an unused substitute in Angers' 3-1 win away at Lens on Sunday.

Fraser Hornby - Stade Reims

An increasingly concerning pattern has set in for Fraser Hornby at Stade Reims.

The towering centre-forward was omitted from the squad for the sixth time this season against Lyon and hasn't set foot on the field since his nine minute cameo against PSG at the back end of September.

There's a long way back for the Scotland U21 record goal scorer, and it's getting to the stage now where a January loan move surely has to be under consideration.

