Haas F1 shared a video of their new driver, Mick Schumacher, sitting behind the wheel of a go-kart with his father and seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher.

The video was posted by Haas this morning and shows Mick as an infant in the year 2000, being shown the ropes of steering by his father, and sitting on his father's shoulders overlooking the track.

It comes in the wake of the younger Schumacher signing with Haas for the 2021 Formula 1 on a multi-year contract, partnering Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who was confirmed on Tuesday.

Schumacher is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and is leading the F2 series as its goes into the final round this weekend, and his performances in the competition have earned him the chance in the top level, according to Haas team boss Gunther Steiner.

Schumacher enjoyed a consistent year in F2, and previously won the European Formula 3 competition in 2018, in what was his second year in the category.

Schumacher said: "The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy.

"I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents. I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1.

"A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them."

Schumacher also thanked Haas and Ferrari for their trust in him. His debut in Formula 1 will come thirty years after his father's own first race, the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix where he did not finish due to issues with his clutch.

However, the elder Schumacher continued to an illustrious and record-setting career, winning the World Championship seven times and setting a then-record for 91 race wins, which was broken by British driver Lewis Hamilton earlier this year.

