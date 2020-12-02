Arsenal are in the midst of yet another crisis.

The side from the red half of north London have won just 13 points from their opening 10 games of the Premier League season.

They've also lost three straight home league games, their most recent defeat coming against Wolves last Sunday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side need a win more than ever this weekend, but that will be far from easy, as they're coming up against Jose Mourinho's in-form Tottenham Hotspur.

The team from the white half of north London have lost just once all season in the Premier League and are coming off the back of impressive defensive performances against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Can Arsenal really get the win in this season's first north London derby? It will be a tall order, but Gunners fans will be more hopeful after hearing Arteta's latest injury update.

The manager revealed that marquee summer signing Thomas Partey could feature in the game as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury.

"We don’t know again he’s really pushing every day he’s trying to get around the doctors and the physio he hasn’t trained with the team yet" he said when asked if Partey could be available for Spurs, per Football London.

"So let's see this week if he can get a session or two, assess him and scan him again to see the extent of the injury and how it's healed."

Arteta added that he was keen not to rush Partey back into action, but stressed that the player himself is eager to play on the weekend.

"He's been been training separately in the last week or so we have to scan him again to see how he’s feeling," the Gunners boss said. "He’s a player that’s so willing that he's pushing us every day because he wants to do it.

"At the same time we have to protect and make sure that when he gets back into the team he's ready to do that to whatever extent that we can use him.

"So this week is going to be crucial, the moment he's going to start to train with the team to see how he's feeling and how he's evolving day to day."

