Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening.

Atletico took the lead thanks to Joao Felix's 26th minute strike.

It looked like they would hold on for a much-needed three points but Bayern were given a late spot-kick when Thomas Muller was felled in the box.

The German brushed himself down and dispatched his penalty past Jan Oblak to earn a point for his side.

That goal was Muller's 47th in the Champions League.

And he has now cracked the top 10 highest goal scorers in the competition since it's formation in 1992.

View the top 20 highest Champions League goal scorers, per StatBunker, below:

=19. Wayne Rooney - 30

=19. Samuel Eto'o - 30

18. Arjen Robben - 31

17. Fernando Morientes - 33

16 - Edinson Cavani - 35

15. Neymar - 36

14. Sergio Agüero - 40

13. Alessandro Del Piero - 42

12. Didier Drogba - 44

11. Filippo Inzaghi - 46

10. Thomas Muller - 47

=8. Andriy Shevchenko - 48

=8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 48

7. Thierry Henry - 50

6. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 56

5. Karim Benzema - 67

=3. Robert Lewandowski - 71

=3. Raul - 71

2. Lionel Messi - 118

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 131

The fact that Muller has even made it into the top 20 is testament to how good he has been for so long.

He's not even an out-and-out striker, either, making his achievement even more impressive.

The German has already outscored some legendary names including Drogba, Del-Piero and Rooney.

And he's just 31, meaning he has ample opportunity to keep progressing further in the goal scoring charts.

He's only three goals behind Henry in 7th. It seems almost inevitable that he will pass that mark in the coming years.

Whether he goes any further remains to be seen but one thing is for sure: he's definitely not catching the mark achieved by Messi or Ronaldo.

The two legends are way out in front and are still adding to their tallies to this day.

It's going to take a very special player to catch their totals. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland look like the most likely contenders to threaten Ronaldo's record, which could be up to 150 by the time he retires.

