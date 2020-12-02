Report reveals Mourinho's transfer decision on Spurs ace

Dele Alli remains an enigma for Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international has found himself falling down the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho this season.

Indeed, while he has made seven appearances in all competitions, just two of them have come in the Premier League.

He played 45 minutes on the opening day against Everton, and then 21 minutes in the 6-1 win over Manchester United. Since then, he has not been included in the matchday squad for a single league game.

The majority of his games have come in the Europa League, playing against LASK, Royal Antwerp, and Ludogorets in the group stages, and Shkendija and Maccabi Haifa in qualification.

Having missed the encounter with Chelsea at the weekend, he could play against LASK on Thursday, but it is evidence of the fact that Mourinho does not see him as a player who can properly impact games at the top level anymore.

And that has led to suggestions that he could well be on his way in January.

Eurosport claims that Alli would be open to a move in the next transfer window as he is desperate to force his way back into the England squad for the European Championships at the end of the season.

Mourinho would be willing to let him go, with Ligue 1 club AS Monaco interested, but chairman Daniel Levy is said to be unsure.

He believes the 24-year-old can still add value to the team and the Spurs supremo is also said to be wary of the possibility of injuries over the Christmas period, meaning they may have to suddenly bring Alli back in from the cold.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It’s probably time for a clean break here.

Alli is 24 and remains immensely talented; he did not enjoy the best of seasons last term but he did manage to score eight goals and provide four assists in the Premier League. He is valued at £46.8m by Transfermarkt.

Only Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min managed more goals in the league last season, and that just goes to show how good Alli can be if given the chance.

Mourinho, though, doesn’t seem ready to give him that opportunity and one has to think that letting him move on and make an impact at a new club is the fairest thing to do.

It is understandable that Alli still believes he can play for England at the Euros, but he isn’t going to be in the squad if he isn’t playing in north London; Spurs need to let him go for the good of his career.

News Now - Sport News