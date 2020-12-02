British boxing champion Anthony Joshua has guaranteed he will fight fellow Brit Tyson Fury once he has fought Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

All of heavyweight boxing's major belts are held by the two British fighters, with the WBA, WBO and IBF belts in the hands of Joshua, while Fury is holding onto the WBC and The Ring titles.

A Joshua-Fury fight has been much anticipated for several years, with many believing Fury's victory over Deontay Wilder the last obstacle to the event taking place.

Joshua has now said the fight will undoubtedly take place, partially as a need to uplift the mood of the nation after a troubling year.

“Yes, the Fury fight is the one everyone wants and it will happen, 100 per cent," said Joshua. "It will be huge for the nation.

“I am a risk-taker, I have always taken risks and never dodged fights with anyone. I want to be remembered as a fighter who gave the fans what they want.

“But I don’t just want to be part of a great event — I want to win another great fight."

Fury and Joshua are ranked the second and seventh-best pound-for-pound boxers by BoxRec and have dominated the division in recent years.

Both boast impressive records, with Joshua's only defeat of his 24 fights coming during an upset against Puerto Rican Andy Ruiz in 2019 - but Joshua got his revenge seven months later, and reclaimed his belts in the process.

Meanwhile, The Gypsy King is so far undefeated in his career and with only one draw against Deontay Wilder blemishing an otherwise flawless 31-0-1 career. It was in his rematch with Wilder that Fury won WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

The pair make for an intimidating duo in the ring, Fury measuring at six-foot-nine and 19st 17lb, whereas Joshua is slightly smaller at six-foot-six and 16st 13lb.

If the fight does happen, and it looks like the signs are all there for boxing fans around the world, it's sure to be one of 2021's showpiece sporting events in a jam-packed year.

