The Champions League has been home to some of the greatest footballing action the beautiful game has ever seen.

Since the European Cup was rebranded back in 1992, club football's biggest yearly tournament has gone up another level.

With the quality of play on show, there have predictably been some quite astounding records set over the past 28 years or so in the battles to win ol' Big Ears.

That got us thinking, how many of those incredible records look primed to stand the test of time? Well, we think 11 at the least.

We've scoured the archives to find the 11 incredible records below and remember, only ones from 1992 onwards have been considered, so there'll be no crazy statistics from the 1950s popping up.

1. Fastest hat-trick (8 minutes - Bafetimbi Gomis Lyon vs Dinamo Zagreb, 2011/12)

The French striker has held the record for just under nine years now after overtaking Mike Newell, who scored a nine-minute treble for Blackburn Rovers back in 1995

If you think Gomis' record isn't all that impressive, just remember that Cristiano Ronaldo's fastest ever Champions League hat-trick came in 11 minutes.

2. Most goals by a play in single knockout game (5 goals - Lionel Messi vs Bayer Leverkusen, 2011/12)

Yeah, this isn't being topped anytime soon. Messi was playing football from a different planet during his record-breaking 2012 and Leverkusen just couldn't handle him.

Barcelona stormed to a 7-1 win in the game, with their Argentine talisman setting a record that even the great Ronaldo will likely never get near.

3. Most consecutive clean sheets by a goalkeeper (10 games, Jens Lehmann - October 2005 to April 2006)

Remember when Arsenal were keeping clean sheets for fun in the Champions League? Oh how times have changed.

During the 2005/06 season, Lehman kept clean sheets in the Gunners' final four group games and in every single knockout game after. Sadly, he was sent off in the last match of that run, in the final against Barcelona no less. However, his record of 13.5 hours without conceding is still mind-boggling.

4. Most goals by a goalkeeper (3 goals - Hans-Jorg Butt)

A 'keeper scoring three Champions League goals is pretty unbelievable, but what makes Butt's achievement even more astounding is that all three of his strikes came against the same opponent.

The German scored from the penalty spot against Juventus for Hamburg, Leverkusen AND Bayern Munich. Honestly, we're not kidding!

5. Biggest winning margin (HJK Helsinki 10-0 Bangor City - second qualifying round, 2011–12)

Granted, this crazy scoreline came during a qualifying game, but the match still made up part of the 2011/12 Champions League season, so it counts in our eyes.

Erfan Zeneli, Teemu Pukki and Kastriot Kastrati all scored braces as the Finnish side romped to a 13-0 aggregate victory.

6. Most goals in a single match (12 - Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw, 2016/17)

Twelve goals in one match?! That's more goals than Arsenal have managed in 10 games during the current Premier League season!

Amazingly, no Dortmund player scored a hat-trick. Shinji Kagawa and Ousmane Dembele did at least grab braces in one of the craziest matches in the history of professional football.

7. Oldest ever player (43 years and 253 days - Marco Ballotta Lazio vs Real Madrid, 2007/08)

Lazio and Ballotta may have lost 3-0 to Los Blancos, but that doesn't tarnish the incredible record set by the goalkeeper.

Gianluigi Buffon is currently the second oldest player in Champions League history. However, the Juventus legend was close to two years younger than Ballotta, so his fellow Italian will be holding onto his record for quite some time.

8. Most goals in a single season (17 goals - Cristiano Ronaldo, 2013/14)

The greatest Champions League season by a one player - and it's not even close. Ronaldo's 17 goals helped secure 'La Decima' for Real Madrid in 2013/14.

He recorded the tally in just 11 appearances, notching five assists in that time as well. The Portuguese really is the 'King of the Champions League'.

9. Highest ever attendance (115,500 - Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain, 1994/95)

Due to numerous changes in stadium regulations across Europe over the past 20 years, the days of six-figure attendances are pretty much at an end.

For that reason, the record held by the mammoth crowd that watched Barcelona play PSG at the Camp Nou over 25 years ago will probably never be broken.

10. Most goals by a defender in one match (3 goals - Layvin Kurzawa, Paris Saint-Germain vs Anderlecht, 2017/18)

A hat-trick by a defender? In the Champions League?! That's right. Operating as a left-back in a four-man PSG defence, Kurzawa notched a treble in a 5-0 group stage win over Anderlecht.

The Frenchman delivered a performance that Fantasy Premier League players pray for from their defenders every single week - iconic.

11. Youngest scorer of a hat-trick (18 years and 114 days - Raul, Real Madrid vs Ferencvaros, 1995/96)

Unless Ansu Fati returns from injury and fires in a hat-trick for Barcelona in the knockout rounds of this Champions League season, we think Raul's record will be safe for a few more years - at least.

Only five teenagers have scored a hat-trick in Europe's elite competition, Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes being the latest to do so in 2019/20 against Galatasary.

GiveMeSport LIVE with The Football Terrace

We want your reaction to this week’s football! Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and more

Join us Live & have your say! Thursday, 3rd December @9am

Link: https://www.facebook.com/GiveMeSport/posts/4099128466801000

News Now - Sport News