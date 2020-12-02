Anthony Joshua will take on Kubrat Pulev in front of 1000 fans at Wembley Arena when he defends his titles on Saturday.

AJ's promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed that there will be a limited crowd in attendance in London, with tickets going live for sale on Friday at 10 am.

There will be a range of tickets, costing £100, £200, £300, £500, and a VIP price of £1000. Safety measures will be in place to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and these include compulsory wearing of face masks and attending with only your household.

Hearn said: “I can’t tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events.

“Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.

“It’s so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the U.K. and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!”

This will be AJ's first fight in the UK since 2018, and the first time he's fought at Wembley Arena, having previously sold out the O2 and fought in front of 90, 000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua claimed the IBF belt against Chris Martin in 2016, the WBA and IBO belts against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, and the WBO belt against Joseph Parker in 2018.

There are hopes that should he beat Pulev, it will set up a unification fight with fellow British boxer Tyson Fury, who currently holds the WBC and The Ring titles.



Speaking to The Sun, Joshua said: “Tyson Fury is a talented, talented guy and he deserves all the praise he is getting right now but it is interesting when you talk about his popularity.

“Because if Fury could have sold out 90,000-capacity stadiums, then he would have done. But he never has had the ability to attract those large numbers, not until he fights me.

“I will fight Fury because in 50 years time, people will remember your character and I always want to be remembered as a risk-taker.”

